  Niceto Vega 5924 / Jonathan Tyszberowicz + Diego Cherbenco

Niceto Vega 5924 / Jonathan Tyszberowicz + Diego Cherbenco

Niceto Vega 5924 / Jonathan Tyszberowicz + Diego Cherbenco

  • Curated by Nico Saieh
Apartments
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Project Managers: Jonathan Tyszberowicz, Diego Cherbenco
  • Structural Engineer: Sebastian Berdichevsky
  • Acustics: Antonio Luaces
© Albano Garcia

Text description provided by the architects. Niceto Vega 5924 is a housing building with 16 apartments split into six stories. It is located in the thriving “Palermo” neighborhood of Buenos Aires city.

© Albano Garcia

The main access to the building is on the ground floor, next to a separate business premises apt for diverse commercial uses. The business premises has a big hall free of support pillars towards it’s center, a feature that maximizes the flexibility and dynamism of it’s vast space.

Section
Section

Each floor of the building is comprised of two studio apartments towards the facade and an one-bedroom apartment on the interior side. These units are connected by staircase and elevator, and an inner courtyard that provides them with natural light. The last storey features terraces in the building’s front end.

© Albano Garcia

The facade has setup of negative and positive space, which are projections of each floor’s layout. This setup conforms a grid of volumes and depths, visible from in front of the building. The front faces of the projections are made of glass bricks which filter light, providing both lighting and privacy for each apartment.

© Albano Garcia

The grid changes at night with each apartment’s light on. This way the facade is an ever random, unpredictable and dynamic element that makes the building alive.

© Albano Garcia

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Jonathan Tyszberowicz
Diego Cherbenco
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Argentina
尼斯维加5924号 / Jonathan Tyszberowicz + Diego Cherbenco

