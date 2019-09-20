World
  7. Emperor Qianmen Hotel / asap

Emperor Qianmen Hotel / asap

  • 20:00 - 20 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Emperor Qianmen Hotel / asap
Emperor Qianmen Hotel / asap, © Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud © Jonathan Leijonhufvud © Jonathan Leijonhufvud © Jonathan Leijonhufvud + 26

  • Design Team

    Li Ling, Daymond Robinson, Gregory Serweta, Nicole Halstead, Nicole Lee, Ana Misenas

  • Lighting Design

    Smith + Anderson

  • Water Features

    Dan Euser Waterarchitecture, Inc.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Text description provided by the architects. The site of the Emperor Hotel, Qianmen was once occupied by a public bath and so the spirit of bathing and mystery will live on in the new hotel. The design is organized not by spaces and circulation but by emotions and dreams; not by materials and details but by illusions and memories.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
Diagram
Diagram
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

From the l’Occitane Spa below ground to Beijing’s largest hotel roof bar above, the Emperor will offer visitors and residents alike a new public space and a new experience of the historic city.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

The design is infused throughout with water; from the pool cantilevered above the rooftop, it flows out and rains down, cascading through the hotel in a series of interior channels; dripping down threads from which hang floating plants; drizzling in a 15m interior rainfall and eventually plummeting down to an underground waterfall in the heart of a hidden spa.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Guest rooms are designed to provide visitors with a peaceful respite from the energy of Beijing. Each room is uniquely designed with the goal of providing guests with a distinctive, unique and memorable experience.

Note: This project was originally published in 28 August, 2014

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Cite: "Emperor Qianmen Hotel / asap" 20 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/540163/emperor-qianmen-hotel-asap/> ISSN 0719-8884

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

北京前门帝国酒店 / asap

