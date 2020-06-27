OZ House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

+ 24

Houses • São Roque, Brazil Architects: Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2013

Text description provided by the architects. This small summer house is located on a farm on the outskirts of Sao Roque, a town about 60km from São Paulo. Intended for short stays, the pavilion succinctly solves the program in two bedrooms and a living room with integrated kitchen, organized linearly allowing its openness to the views and the surrounding vegetation.

The house is built with exposed concrete and a modular wooden structure. The roof and facade cladding is made of metal tiles and a polystyrene filling for thermal protection.

On the north side, near the hill, the volume is enclosed by polycarbonate panels and high frames to protect from the sun.

