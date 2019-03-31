World
  Hasle Harbour Bath / White

Hasle Harbour Bath / White

  17:00 - 31 March, 2019
Hasle Harbour Bath / White
© Signe Find Larsen
© Signe Find Larsen

© Signe Find Larsen

© Signe Find Larsen
© Signe Find Larsen

Text description provided by the architects. The town of Hasle, on the island of Bornholm, holds historical importance as a local port for industry, fishing, and ferry service. However, changing transport routes and a declining fishing industry has affected Hasle Harbour.

© Signe Find Larsen
© Signe Find Larsen

New plans are underway to revitalize the harbour as a place for living and recreation. The catalyst for this evolution is the construction of Hasle Havnebad – a new icon and a magnet for new activity in the harbour.

© Signe Find Larsen
© Signe Find Larsen

Hasle Harbour is defined by its numerous breakwaters, which protect the harbour from the surge of the Baltic Sea, but also obscure the view to the horizon and restrict access to the sea. These contextual obstacles have driven the design of the new bath.

© Signe Find Larsen
© Signe Find Larsen

The Harbour Bath is a floating platform placed within the network of breakwaters.  From the horizontal plane of the platform, two stair formations project from that base, one reaching six meters into the air. From the elevated level, the beautiful sea view as well as the legendary Hasle sunset can be enjoyed, without obstruction.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Bathing can take place in the shallow, enclosed basins of the platform, but it is also possible to dive into the deep waters surrounding the floating bath.

© Signe Find Larsen
© Signe Find Larsen

A 25-meter ramp connects the bath to the shore, and while the slope of the ramp changes with the water levels, it is functional for disabled use within normal water level fluctuations.

© Signe Find Larsen
© Signe Find Larsen

A building at the ramp’s landing contains a sauna, toilet, and outdoor changing area. Both the building and the stair elements are clad with FSC certified Azobé timber boards.  Yet to be realized is a series of small wooden decks, draping the sharp breakwater stone blocks. These decks create additional spaces for activities surrounding the Harbour Bath.

© Signe Find Larsen
© Signe Find Larsen

All of the recreational facilities are available to public and express an openness that encourages a wide variety of social uses, for local residents and tourists alike.­­­­­­­

Section
Section

Project location

