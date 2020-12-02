Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Interior renovation of an apartment in Les Corts / Sergi Pons

Interior renovation of an apartment in Les Corts / Sergi Pons

© Adrià Goula

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. It's about an apartment renovation located in Les Corts neighborhood in Barcelona city, categorized circa the Nineteenth century. The owner, Yuna -from Japanese origin and settled in Spain- has twocats: Tau andMisha. Originally, the apartment was full with partition walls, and rooms and hallways seemingly placed at random.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The first decision taken consisted in exposing an open space, leaving both the original wooden beams and stone wall, in sight. We decided to place a "pure", white and geometrical cube at the center of the apartment, which contains the kitchen and the bathroom, and its walls do not reach the ceiling.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

This element gives privacy to the bedroom, but keeps the spatial and visual continuity as a whole.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The bathroom walls do not reach the ceiling and conveniently have one window facing the bedroom, but won't allow to see the stone wall from the inside.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The floor in the bedroom, bathroom and adjacent gallery, elevates 30cms., creating a woodden platform in continuation with the rest of the apartment. The kitchen mirror divides the cube in two halves, so the stone seems to be part of  the bathroom, giving a feeling of continuity and profundity.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The gallery provides light to the ensemble and, resembling a carpet, an hydraulic floor weaves out.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The materials chosen are always pure: stone, wood, oak, beams made of long-leaf pine, and the hydraulic mosaic of the epoch. To give a more cozy ambience, Yuna has built a ladder to help the cats climb up to the top of the batrhroom ceiling, where the've found their favorite spot to play.

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

Sergi Pons architects
Cite: "Interior renovation of an apartment in Les Corts / Sergi Pons" 02 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/534508/interior-renovation-of-an-apartment-in-les-corts-sergi-pons> ISSN 0719-8884
