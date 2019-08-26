Mamun Residence / Shatotto

+ 24

Architects Shatotto

Location Chittagong, Bangladesh

Category Houses

Project Year 2013

Text description provided by the architects. Chittagong a southern city located in the tropical area of Bangladesh. the heavy south west wind flowing from the bay of Bengal and round the year scorchy sun are two major considerations for the design.

The use of “mathal” a traditional hat that farmers in this region wear during harvesting to help protect them from rain and sun helped to understand the design philosophy of this project.

The use of layered parasols and gardens along with exposed concrete not only justify the climate, seismic situation and lateral load as context but also won over the structural system and elements of nature.

Originally published on 31 July, 2014.