World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. Cape Verde
  5. OTO
  6. 2013
  7. Fogo Natural Park Venue / OTO

Fogo Natural Park Venue / OTO

Save this project
Fogo Natural Park Venue / OTO

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 56

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Visitor Center  · 
Cape Verde
  • Architects: OTO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3200.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2013
  • Photographs Photographs: Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Project Team

    André Castro Santos, Miguel Ribeiro de Carvalho, Nuno Teixeira Martins, Ricardo Barbosa Vicente

  • Specialties

    Eng. Amado Alves | Eng. Maria João Rodrigues + Eng. João Parente | Prosirtec | Matriz Engenharia

  • Contractor

    Armando Cunha

  • Client

    Ministry of Agriculture

  • Financier

    KFW | General coordination, GOPA
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. On Fogo Island at an altitude of 1800 meters, amidst the crater of the volcano, lies a village of about 1200 inhabitants which live on the fringes of legality, occupying State-owned land where agricultural activities are organized and carried out, as a means of subsistence, in one of Cape Verde’s poorest regions.  The status of a protected area of national interest, forced the zoning of farming, with obvious limitations to construction, and introduced rules against the free occupation of the town, generating collisions of interests with frequent clashes. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The outlines for the project, therefore, rise from the need to consolidate the identity of this protected region, providing a basis for the conciliation of the population with the new park management. Spaces for cultural and recreational interplay were thought of as a feasible solution, both for the people of Chã das Caldeiras, as well as for visitors. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The natural landscape, strikingly marked by the volcano and its crater, possesses a unique and rare beauty, aspiring to become a world heritage site. The idea was therefore to achieve a balanced solution, where architecture and landscape become accomplices, complementary to each other.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The mass of the building is constituted of a continuous skin, composed of local black masonry block - a mixture of cement and ashes from the volcano. Ashes are also used to cover the roof and exterior areas, blending nature and construction in a natural symbiosis. During the daytime, the long walls outline the building and blend with the road, suggesting the existence of spaces through an interplay of shadows. At night, bright light is avoided as a means to protect native birds.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

To address the in-existence of any previous public utility infrastructure, the building was thought of as a self-sufficient unit. Photovoltaic roof panels absorb sunlight which is then stored in batteries providing necessary power resources for the building. In order to save energy, all ventilation systems are passive. Facade integrated grid systems allow the control of internal temperatures, taking advantage of the building´s thermal inertia, which enables heat accumulation during daytime and natural ventilation during the night.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Water supply was also a challenge. Rainwater is received and directed along the top of the building to a storage tank, from which it can be used both as irrigation and domestic water. Grey waters are recollected, recycled and pumped back into the system.  

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The building is divided into two main areas: Cultural, composed of an auditorium, an open-air theatre, library, and terrace-caffè. Administrative, which comprises meeting rooms, offices, laboratory, and technical areas. A succession of sloped terrain composes the out-of-door areas, extending from the rooftop to the main patios of the building, where representative plant species of the natural park, are planted, merging it with the surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

With the Headquarter fully operational, Natural Park is increasingly valued, which contributes to enrich the social, cultural and economic sectors of the island, starting to integrate and enhance in a harmonious way the surrounding space. The challenges of shortage of local resources became an opportunity and, therefore, the building was made by the people and for the people, using local materials and techniques.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Originally published June 18, 2014.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Fogo, Cape Verde

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OTO
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects visitor center Cultural Architecture Learning Cape Verde
Cite: "Fogo Natural Park Venue / OTO" 20 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/517828/fogo-national-park-venue-oto-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

融入火山的福戈岛公园管理处 / OTO

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream