World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Spain
  5. CRYSTALZOO
  6. 2013
  7. Administration Extension / CRYSTALZOO

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Administration Extension / CRYSTALZOO

  • 15:00 - 19 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Administration Extension / CRYSTALZOO
Save this picture!
Administration Extension / CRYSTALZOO, © David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos © David Frutos Courtesy of CRYSTALZOO © David Frutos + 12

  • Architects

    CRYSTALZOO

  • Location

    La Nucia, Alicante, Spain

  • Category

    Extension

  • Architect in Charge

    José Luis Campos Rosique

  • Design Team

    Juan Parra, Francisco T. Espí, Ivon Omar Fernández

  • Area

    165.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. The program for the development of an administrative extension building can be understood as a tourist infrastructure with a socio-cultural character.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The proposed solution is summarized in a building on ground floor looking which tries to hide from visuals of passers and to cause impact once they reach it, resulting in a striking construction on the outside and a sober inside. The projection of the constructed volume results in an irregular surface of use. It has been made a proposal with a functional radial diagram around the main area, whose use is the reception and waiting room for users of the building, which has been designed to favour information exchange. The different parts of the program configure trapezoidal spaces that open to the main space in one side and to windows that frame views to the surrounding trees on the other side.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

We can summarize the intervention as a modern building that responds to its environment, a building whose architecture reflects the fusion of uses, accentuating the new identity of La Nucía’s population with a progressive character, banking on innovation and fusion of styles in the city.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Note: This article was originally published on 13 June, 2014

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CRYSTALZOO
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Refurbishment Extension Spain
Cite: "Administration Extension / CRYSTALZOO" 19 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/515276/administration-extension-crystalzoo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream