LAND Experience Center / Aedas

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at the intersection of the main city axis and Yanzhan Road, Aedas-designed LAND Experience Center is an interactive exhibition center with a fully immersive space to showcase developer LAND’s vision for the Xi’an city and its development strategies. It is now open for public visit, and can serve as a sales and marketing centre for the company when needed.

The project consists of an exhibition hall, a multipurpose room, administration offices and a separate display wing. Its sculptural form is derived from the local undulating topography that reflects the duality and dynamics of Xi’an. Orchestrated through a series of events, the center also provides sensory experience of the featured programmes.

This unique pavilion is also designed for adaptive reuse. Built on a specially engineered steel foundation, it is a portable apparatus and will be relocated to an adjacent site later

