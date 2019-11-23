A Hill on a House / Yuko Nagayama & Associates

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. This is an urban house surrounded by tall buildings on all sides except for the northeast facing a street.

The issue was how to bring light into the interior, to open the enclosed volume and to develop scenery within it while avoiding looks from the neighborhood. There rises a white illuminated “hill” in the house.

Its slope tilting to the southwest receives and reflects sunlight onto the interior. The “hill” that can be seen from all the rooms but never be reached by anyone, is a place shared in our consciousness belonging to nobody.

It is this place that induces another story in our mind besides the everyday life of our own.

Originally published May 03, 2014.