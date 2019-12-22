Pisek City Forest Administration / Hut Architektury Martin Rajnis

+ 12

Architect in Charge Martin Rajniš, Martin Kloda, David Kubík

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The administration of the forest of the town of Pisek held a competition for a new operational building on a beautiful site at the edge of the forest; sloping to the south, it has a splendid view. Our foresters’ lodge is a box sliced in half by the hallway and its charm lies in the way that all of the outer layers of the building are wrapped around it: the linear winter gardens and the slanting shade-awnings.

The interface between architecture and nature is a few steps wide, from an interior space surrounded by several layers you find your way to the exterior. The structure also has several layers: the classic form of the box is supplemented with the wooden framing structure that supports the awnings.

Down below, at the village, is a roasting-house (a building where ears of grain are left to dry to release the seeds) and we had the idea of making for this little house a kind of sister, a geometrically faithful copy in the form of a lumber stack, and that it could be the forest’s information centre.

Originally published on April 22, 2014.