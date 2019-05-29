House in Balsthal / PASCAL FLAMMER

+ 29

Text description provided by the architects. This timber house is about different ways of perceiving the landscape surrounding it.

There are two principal floors; one set 750mm below the earth, one 1500mm above.

The ground floor consists of one single family room with a noticeably low horizontal ceiling. In this space there is a physical connection with the nature outside the continuous windows. The space above is the inverse. This floor is divided into four equal rooms with 6m high ceilings. The height defines the space.

Large windows open to composed views of the wheat field. Whereas the ground floor is about connecting with the visceral nature of the context, the floor above is about observing nature - a more distant and cerebral activity.

Note: this article was originally published on March 18th, 2014