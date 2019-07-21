Ecumenical Chapel / BNKR

World
© Jaime Navarro
  • Architects

    BNKR

  • Location

    Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico

  • Category

    Chapel

  • Partner in Charge

    Esteban Suarez

  • Area

    170.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Jaime Navarro

  • Team Design

    Emelio Barjau, Jaime Sol, Jorge Alcantar, Christian Morales, Gloria Castillo, Montserrat Escobar, Marcell Ibarrola, Fernando Maya, Marco Maycotte, Daniel Aguilar

  • Structure

    Juan Felipe Heredia, DAE

  • MEP

    Sylvia Roman, MmasXpresiones

  • Lighting

    Ricardo Noriegga, Santiago Bautista, NorieggaIluminadores

  • Mechanical Instalacions

    Sylvia Roman, MmasXpresiones
    More Specs Less Specs
© Jaime Navarro
Text description provided by the architects. Some customers visited the Estancia Chapel and contacted us to make a private chapel on their weekend house at Cuernavaca. They wanted an Ecumenical Chapel, a non-religious chapel, a chapel to meditate.

© Jaime Navarro
They also liked the Estancia Chapel, but they wanted something more discreet, something they couldnt seen from their house but they wanted to be spectacular at the same time. They didnt referred to something "formally spectacular ", but rather, they wanted to feel something special when they were inside, something similar to the feeling of being in the Estancia or Sunset Chapel.

© Jaime Navarro
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Jaime Navarro
Now ... If the Estancia Chapel celebrates life and Sunset Chapel regrets death, this third chapel to meditate would be the midpoint between life and death, the balance point, a journey into ourselves. We imagine a chapel buried, a lump in the ground. And in this process we include a vital element in our lives “Water”

© Jaime Navarro
By including a water mirror at ground level , from the house we only appreciate like an "intervention in the landscape " a small stream in the garden. But when you get closer you can see a downwards ramp that surrounds the chapel. After the tour the chapel recibes you with a beautiful Uglass entrance, then you get in to the central space. An oculus in the metal plate that allows us to see the outside through the water. A metal source with a large quartz in the center reflects the oculus on the floor.

© Jaime Navarro
Note: This project was originally published in 17 March, 2014

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Ecumenical Chapel / BNKR" 21 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/486653/ecumenical-chapel-bnkr-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884
