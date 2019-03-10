Quebrada House / UNarquitectura

-
Architects
-
LocationCuracaví, Chile
-
Category
-
Project ArchitectsAlejandro Urrutia, Juan Pablo Nazar
-
Project Area40.0 m2
-
Project Year2013
-
PhotographyNatalia Vial
Text description provided by the architects. Retreat located in a forest on a creek in central Chile.
Located on the creek, elevated by pilotis, it is accessible through a bridge and has views at the level of the foliage of trees.
The house "breaks" adapting to the slope and differentiating the private and public space within a single enclosure.