  7. Quebrada House / UNarquitectura

Quebrada House / UNarquitectura

  • 17:00 - 10 March, 2019
  • Translated by Lorena Quintana
Quebrada House / UNarquitectura
Quebrada House / UNarquitectura, © Natalia Vial
© Natalia Vial

  • Architects

    UNarquitectura

  • Location

    Curacaví, Chile

  • Category

    Houses

  • Project Architects

    Alejandro Urrutia, Juan Pablo Nazar

  • Project Area

    40.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photography

    Natalia Vial
© Natalia Vial
Text description provided by the architects. Retreat located in a forest on a creek in central Chile.

Located on the creek, elevated by pilotis, it is accessible through a bridge and has views at the level of the foliage of trees.

© Natalia Vial
Plan
Plan
© Natalia Vial
The house "breaks" adapting to the slope and differentiating the private and public space within a single enclosure.

© Natalia Vial
Cite: "Quebrada House / UNarquitectura" [Casa Quebrada / UNarquitectura] 10 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintana, Lorena) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/484584/quebrada-house-unarquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884
