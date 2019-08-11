World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. WSD Architecture
  6. 2014
  7. Writer’s Shed / WSD Architecture

Writer’s Shed / WSD Architecture

  • 15:00 - 11 August, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Writer’s Shed / WSD Architecture
Save this picture!
Writer’s Shed / WSD Architecture, © Wai Ming Ng
© Wai Ming Ng

© Wai Ming Ng © Wai Ming Ng © Wai Ming Ng © Wai Ming Ng + 21

  • Lead Contractors

    Weston Surman & Deane Architecture Ltd.

  • Joinery

    Tim Gaudin Carpentry & Joinery
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Wai Ming Ng
© Wai Ming Ng

Text description provided by the architects. Weston Surman & Deane Architecture were commissioned by an author and illustrator to design and build a studio space in Hackney, East London.

The design sought to satisfy the client’s need for a functional workspace, but moreover to create a building that reflected his passion for children’s literature and mythologies. Drawing on the historically intimate relationship between writers and their shed’s, the space was conceived as a haven in the city; a fairy-tale hut at the bottom of the garden where the client could retreat and immerse himself in his work.

Save this picture!
© Wai Ming Ng
© Wai Ming Ng

The back-lit cedar facade, shingle cladding, log store and wood burning stove were all intended to play a part in creating this world.The bespoke sliding door and frameless glazing give onto the covered verandah, creating a space where one can enjoy the very worst of the British weather.

Save this picture!
© Wai Ming Ng
© Wai Ming Ng

The material palette is modest and unassuming, whilst also being resilient and sensitive to ageing; complementing the role of the shed as a place of changing ideas and production. Oiled OSB and painted pine tongue & groove were used for the floors, walls and shelving, while utilitarian garden taps and brass splash-backs surround the reclaimed Belfast sink. A hearth made of cut concrete paving slabs was built to surround the stove.

Save this picture!
© Wai Ming Ng
© Wai Ming Ng

The offset pitch of the roof allowed for a large north-facing skylight; flooding the workspace with natural light. A bespoke shelving unit on the main internal elevation playfully meanders around the wood burning stove, providing a centre piece with which the client is able to store his large collection of books.

Save this picture!
© Wai Ming Ng
© Wai Ming Ng

Repeating the working model employed for their first project - the RCA Student Union Cafe - WSD Architecture capitalised on their multi-disciplinary backgrounds in order to act as designers, project managers, site managers and lead contractors for the project. In this way, the practice were able to ensure that the ambitious design could be delivered within a very limited time-frame and budget, whilst also being able to maintain a productive and flexible working relationship with the client.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
WSD Architecture
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Writer’s Shed / WSD Architecture" 11 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/482026/writer-s-shed-wsd-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream