Moose Road / Mork-Ulnes Architects

Contractor Crossgrain Co. Inc

Structural Engineer Double-D Engineering

Text description provided by the architects. Three locally known land formations can be seen from the site of this project: “Eagle Rock”, a mountain ridge, and the valley of vineyards below. The main challenge was to frame these three separate views while at the same time, preserving each existing oak tree on site. The three fingers extend precisely in between the existing trees, each oriented toward a land formation.

The house was constructed on steel stilts to avoid severing tree roots. To cut cost as well as meet sustainability goals of the clients, the building was designed using standard sized, off the shelf sheet-goods (unfinished plywood and OSB) to minimize waste. The building was accomplished with a tiny budget (by California standards) at under $190 per square foot.

Note: This article was originally published on 24 February, 2014