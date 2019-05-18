World
  7. Moose Road / Mork-Ulnes Architects

Moose Road / Mork-Ulnes Architects

  • 17:00 - 18 May, 2019
  • Curated by Igor Fracalossi
Moose Road / Mork-Ulnes Architects
Moose Road / Mork-Ulnes Architects , © Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. Three locally known land formations can be seen from the site of this project: “Eagle Rock”, a mountain ridge, and the valley of vineyards below. The main challenge was to frame these three separate views while at the same time, preserving each existing oak tree on site. The three fingers extend precisely in between the existing trees, each oriented toward a land formation.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The house was constructed on steel stilts to avoid severing tree roots.   To cut cost as well as meet sustainability goals of the clients, the building was designed using standard sized, off the shelf sheet-goods (unfinished plywood and OSB) to minimize waste. The building was accomplished with a tiny budget (by California standards) at under $190 per square foot.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Note: This article was originally published on 24 February, 2014

Cite: "Moose Road / Mork-Ulnes Architects " 18 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/479459/moose-road-mork-ulnes-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884
