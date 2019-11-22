Haffenden House / PARA

-
Architects: PARA Project
- Area: 104.5 ft2
- Year: 2014
- Photographs: Nathan Rader
-
Manufacturers: Buddy Rhodes, Buffalo Felt, Rochester Insulated Glass, Sepp Leaf
-
Architect in ChargeJon Lott
-
Project TeamJon Lott, Hilary Pinnington, Paul Kneeply
Text description provided by the architects. The Haffenden House is a writing studio with a garage/breezeway at ground-level, library and writing space on the second level, and a curved/soft reading room on the third level. The project finds itself within the suburban realm, referencing Gianni Pettena’s Ice House from 1972, like a blank spot within the repetitive image of “house.”
In the rear yard, the fabric solution is used on the interior as a curtain, offering the owners the flexibility to control the relationship of privacy within their context.
The poet’s studio uses a translucent silicon-impregnated fabric skin for a light-filled writing room without the visual distraction of the suburbs. Inside the blank box, between the second and third levels, the section uses a bowl-shaped division, maximizing indirect light for the second level and avoiding any association with the landscape on the third.
Originally published February 12, 2014.