  7. Haffenden House / PARA

Haffenden House / PARA

Haffenden House / PARA

  • Curated by Igor Fracalossi
Houses  · 
Syracuse, United States
  • Architects: PARA Project
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 104.5 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2014
  • Photographs Photographs: Nathan Rader
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Buddy Rhodes, Buffalo Felt, Rochester Insulated Glass, Sepp Leaf

  • Architect in Charge

    Jon Lott

  • Project Team

    Jon Lott, Hilary Pinnington, Paul Kneeply
© Nathan Rader
© Nathan Rader

Text description provided by the architects. The Haffenden House is a writing studio with a garage/breezeway at ground-level, library and writing space on the second level, and a curved/soft reading room on the third level. The project finds itself within the suburban realm, referencing Gianni Pettena’s Ice House from 1972, like a blank spot within the repetitive image of “house.” 

Plans
Plans

In the rear yard, the fabric solution is used on the interior as a curtain, offering the owners the flexibility to control the relationship of privacy within their context.

© Nathan Rader
© Nathan Rader
© Nathan Rader
© Nathan Rader

The poet’s studio uses a translucent silicon-impregnated fabric skin for a light-filled writing room without the visual distraction of the suburbs. Inside the blank box, between the second and third levels, the section uses a bowl-shaped division, maximizing indirect light for the second level and avoiding any association with the landscape on the third.

© Nathan Rader
© Nathan Rader

Originally published February 12, 2014.

About this office
PARA Project
Office

Products:

Concrete Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Haffenden House / PARA" 22 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/476264/haffenden-house-para/> ISSN 0719-8884
