House in Fontinha / Aires Mateus + SIA arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. On the Grândola crest, the house is designed in the balance between a courtyard house, with a protected core relating to the sky, and an opening to the distant ocean view.

The topography is modeled, to protect it from the access road, and release the view.

The perimeter delineates the internal lodgings and its transitions. High volumetric spaces, occupied by elements that define functions and atmospheres.



Originally published on 3 February, 2014