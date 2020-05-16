World
Rio Bonito House / Carla Juaçaba

Rio Bonito House / Carla Juaçaba

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Lumiar, Brazil
  Architects: Carla Juaçaba
  Area: 70
  Year: 2005
  Photographs: Nelson Kon
Text description provided by the architects. The "Three Peaks" nature preserve, situated in the Nova Friburgo mountains of the Rio Bonito hinterland, was the spot chosen for the residence-cum-retreat of the director of the museum images of the unconscious, Luiz Carlos Mello. Its proximity to the river was a deciding factor among the choices presented for such a project. Two stone walls - 1.10 meters, or 3' 7", thick - support four steel beams, upon which rest the floors and roofing.

Plan
Plan
The weight of the structure is in contrast with the airiness of the empty space (10 meters or 21 feet high), enhanced by two skylights which separate the upper story from the structural walls. On the back wall, the windows are gashes from floor to ceiling which provide vertical continuity for the horizontality of the skylights.

Section
Section
The house, thus suspended from the ground, is protected from humidity and inclement weather, and, at the same time, allows for a view of the river passing by in the distance. In the stone walls, a log stove and a fireplace, one on either side of the house, make for effective heating. On the outside, a staircase built by the staggered removal of stones from the wall, leads to the terrace: a vantage point for stargazing. Water and fire, weight and weightlessness, the archaic and the modern merging in a unique cosmic habitat.

Note: This project was originally published on December 11, 2013

