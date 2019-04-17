World
  7. Soumaya Museum / FR-EE Fernando Romero Enterprise

Soumaya Museum / FR-EE Fernando Romero Enterprise

  • 10:00 - 17 April, 2019
Soumaya Museum / FR-EE Fernando Romero Enterprise
Soumaya Museum / FR-EE Fernando Romero Enterprise, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo © Adam Weisman © Adam Weisman © Adam Weisman

  • Design Team

    Matthew Fineout, Ignacio Méndez, Sergio Rebelo, Omar Gerala Félix, Laura Domínguez, Herminio González, Ana Medina, Ana Paula Herrera, Mario Mora, Juan Pedro López, Guillermo Mena, Libia Castilla, Raúl García, Manuel Díaz, Alan Aurioles, Ana Gabriela Alcocer, Luis Ricardo García, Iván Ortiz, Tiago Pinto, Juan Andres López, Olga Gómez, Hugo Fernández, Kosuke Osawa, Francisco Javier de la Vega, David Hernández, Jorge Hernández, Joaquín Collado, Mariana Tafoya, Eduardo Benítez, Pedro Lechuga, Thorsten Englert, Luis Fuentes, Luis Flores, Rodolfo Rueda, Víctor Chávez, Max Betancourt, Wonne Ickxs, Dolores Robles-Martínez, Sappho Van Laer, Ophelie Chassin, Elena Haller, Abril Tobar, Diego Eumir Jasso, Albert Beele, Homero Yánez, Cynthia Meléndez, Hugo Vela, Susana Hernández, Gerardo Galicia, Alberto Duran, Camilo Mendoza, Dafne Zvi Zaldívar, Cecilia Jiménez, Ángel Ortiz, Raúl Antonio Hernández, Alma Delfina Rosas, Wendy Guillen, Raúl Flores, Daniel Alejandro Farías, Jesús Monroy, Saúl Miguel Kelly, Iván Javier Avilés, and Cesar Pérez

  • Structural engineer

    Engineer HVAC Colinas de Buen

  • Contractor

    Carso Infraestructura y Construcción

  • Interior architect

    FR-EE + MYT

  • Date design

    2005

  • Start construction

    2008

  • End construction

    2011
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The Soumaya Museum is home to a private art collection of nearly 70,000 works from 15th to mid-20th century, including the world’s largest private collection of Auguste Rodin sculptures.

© Adam Weisman
© Adam Weisman

Programmed and designed by FR-EE, the museum reflects the eclectic taste of the collector, as well as his desire to create a new cultural institution for the public and the city.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Adam Weisman
© Adam Weisman

The 150-foot tall structure rises at the heart of a new cultural and commercial district, Plaza Carso, also planned and designed by FR-EE. The museum’s form, a rotated rhomboid supported by 28 curved steel columns of varying size and shapes, is clad in a skin of 16,000 hexagonal mirrored-steel elements which reference the traditional colonial ceramic-tiled building facades and gives the museum a diverse appearance depending on the weather, time of day and the viewer’s vantage point, while optimizing the preservation and durability of the entire building.

© Adam Weisman
© Adam Weisman

A seven-ring structural system creates cantilevers on multiple sides and stabilizes the museum’s continuous six-level promenade of exhibition, presentation and gathering space.

© Adam Weisman
© Adam Weisman

At the top floor, visitors enter a column-free exhibition hall filled with natural light. In addition to galleries, the Soumaya Museum includes a 350-seat auditorium, library, restaurant, gift shop and offices. 

© Adam Weisman
© Adam Weisman

Note: this article was originally published on December 3, 2013.

