  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Spotlight: Peter Cook

Spotlight: Peter Cook

Spotlight: Peter Cook
Spotlight: Peter Cook, Plug-In City. Image © Peter Cook
Plug-In City. Image © Peter Cook

As one of the founding members of Archigram, the avant-garde neo-futurist architecture group of the 1960s, the British architect, professor, and writer Sir Peter Cook (born 22 October 1936) has been a pivotal figure within the global architectural world for over half a century; one of his most significant works from his time with Archigram, The Plug-In City, still invokes debates on technology and society, challenging standards of architectural discourse today.

Image via screenshot from "<a href='https://vimeo.com/20361688'>Sir Peter Cook interview at Lunds University</a>" on Vimeo
Image via screenshot from "Sir Peter Cook interview at Lunds University" on Vimeo

Though Cook gained significant international recognition for his unbuilt works with Archigram, he has now also been recognized for his built works around the world. His recent works, including the construction of his Art Museum in Graz, Austria (Kunsthaus) has brought his radical ideas to a wider public audience. He currently practices with Gavin Robotham as part of CRAB Studio (Cook Robotham Architectural Bureau).

BIX Communicative Display Skin for the Kunsthaus Graz, 2003; View from Schlossberg. Image © Harry Schiffer / realities:united
BIX Communicative Display Skin for the Kunsthaus Graz, 2003; View from Schlossberg. Image © Harry Schiffer / realities:united

With a love for the slithering, the swarming and the spooky, Cook has also continued to teach the next generation of architects; he has been chair of architecture at the University College London's Bartlett School of Architecture, and he continues to hold a number of positions as a professor and lecture around the world.

Abedian School of Architecture / CRAB Studio. Image © Peter Bennetts
Abedian School of Architecture / CRAB Studio. Image © Peter Bennetts

In his own words, his architecture is "lyrical technical mechanical, even slightly gothic."

Departments Of Law And Central Administration / CRAB Studio. Image © Ronald Kreimel
Departments Of Law And Central Administration / CRAB Studio. Image © Ronald Kreimel

In 2004, Cook and other members of Archigram were awarded the Royal Gold Medal by the Royal Institute of British Architects. In 2010 he curated the London Eight, and has curated the British Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale. Cook is currently a Senior Fellow of the Royal College of Art, London. His professorships include those of the Royal Academy, University College London and the Hochschule fur Bildende Kunste (Staedelschule) in Frankfurt-Main, Germany.

Drawing Studio. Image © Richard Bryant arcaidimages.com
Drawing Studio. Image © Richard Bryant arcaidimages.com

See all of Peter Cook's works featured on ArchDaily via the thumbnails below, and more coverage at the links beneath them:

AD Interviews: Peter Cook / CRAB Studio

THIS WAS OUR UTOPIANISM! : An Interview with Peter Cook

"Creative Cynic" Peter Cook Explains Why Archigram Designs Were Always Meant to Be Built

Peter Cook's Advice For Young Architects: "Get Out and Look!"

Peter Cook is Concerned By Contemporary Drawing Culture, And Here's Why

Peter Cook on How Drawing Enables Architects to Learn, Communicate and Experiment

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Spotlight: Peter Cook" 22 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/440979/happy-birthday-sir-peter-cook/>
Plug-In City. Image © Peter Cook

聚焦：英国建筑大师彼得·库克

