  7. Pool Pavilion / GLUCK+

Pool Pavilion / GLUCK+

  • 15:00 - 21 April, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Pool Pavilion / GLUCK+
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

  • Architects

    GLUCK+

  • Location

    Adirondack Mountains, Keene, NY 12943, USA

  • Category

    Pavillion

  • Project Team

    Shannon Bambenek, Richard Bednarczyk, John D’Agnone, Peter L. Gluck, Charlie Kaplan, Eric Schaefer, Robert Wall, Douglas Weibel

  • Project Year

    2009

  • Photographs

    Paul Warchol, Amy Barkow, Erik Freeland

© Amy Barkow © Paul Warchol © Erik Freeland © Paul Warchol + 12

  • Civil Engineering

    Dente Engineering

  • MEP and Environmental Engineer

    IBC Engineering Services, Inc

  • Lighting

    Lux Populi
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a ‘rift’ in the landscape this recreational structure is less building than it is landform; an elongated span of grass, stone and glass that unites previously disparate elements of the site. This landscape rift is stretched, carved, and folded to house a complex program of indoor and outdoor recreation including a lap pool, spa, sauna, outdoor play fields, terraces, theatre, and gym. The office, a two story copper-clad structure, the sole vertical element of the building, rises up to create a solitary marker in the landscape.

© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

The exterior materials reflect the natural feel and texture of the site: locally quarried bluestone walls are an extension of the Adirondack geology; the copper cladding’s patina ages and reflects its surroundings; and the green roof changes color to mirror the changing landscape.

© Erik Freeland
© Erik Freeland
Plan
Plan
© Amy Barkow
© Amy Barkow

An integrated environmental strategy weaves formal concerns with responsible building solutions. Massive overhangs protect from direct solar heating; inverted planes of the white fabric ceiling to disperse light in every direction to maximize day-lighting; sod roofs and buried program space create thermal mass to reduce heat exchange and the intensive green roof provides additional insulation, reduces storm water runoff and creates additional occupiable green spaces.

© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

The experience of the pool pavilion and its adjoining spaces suggest alternative ways of both viewing and participating in the Adirondack Landscape.

© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Note: This project was originally published on 14 June, 2013.

