Modular Box / SPSS Design

Modular Box / SPSS Design

© Ricardo Oliveira

Showroom, Offices Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: SPSS Design
  Area: 110.0
  Year: 2013
  • Photographs Photographs: Ricardo Oliveira
Text description provided by the architects. Developed as a prototype, SPSS Modular Box (SBOX) intended to be an openspace for work and showroom for the pieces of furniture produced by SPSS.

Its construction is made with wood and uses translucid policarbonate for termic and acoustic isolation, ensuring also a constant natural lightening.

The SBox is dressed up with a wood skin which helps uniformize its facade and also results as a protection for its skeleton.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
SPSS is an 100 year old company, and works with the most prestiged portuguese Architects, as the 2 pritzkers Álvaro Siza Vieira and Eduardo Souto de Moura, among many others.

Originally published on June 10, 2013

Project location

Address: Lisbon, Portugal

SPSS Design
