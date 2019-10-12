World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Paul de Ruiter Architects
  6. 2011
  7. Villa V / Paul de Ruiter Architects

Villa V / Paul de Ruiter Architects

Save this project
Villa V / Paul de Ruiter Architects
Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

© Tim Van de Velde © Tim Van de Velde © Tim Van de Velde © Tim Van de Velde + 34

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Bloemendaal, The Netherlands
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Paul de Ruiter Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    489.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2011

  • Photographs

  • Structural Engineer

    Quinten R. Wildeboer

  • Contractor

    Scholz Groep, IJmuiden

  • Interior Architect

    i29 interior architects (i.c.w. Paul de Ruiter Architects)

  • Landscape Architect

    Kamsteeg Tuinen

  • Project Architect

    Paul de Ruiter

  • Project Leader

    Chris Collaris
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. From the very start it was clear that the landscape around the villa should be preserved as much as possible. A basement was created for the house and the ground floor is semi-positioned in the slope of the hill. The first floor towers above the partially glazed ground floor and the undulating dune landscape. Both the northerly and southerly facades of the first floor are largely made of glass, while the easterly and westerly facades have a more closed character. The closed facade areas on the first floor are made of coloured, sustainable timber.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

The glass areas on the ground floor and first floor have exceptionally large sliding components, with the moving parts in light oak. The details of the glass styles and the upper and lower lines have been kept to a minimum. The large glass facades ensure a connection between outdoors and indoors; contact with nature is tangible throughout the house. At the same time, the patio in the heart of the villa provides maximum daylight in all the rooms.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Special attention is devoted to energy in Villa V. An efficient and compact structure has been designed with excellent insulation. The available energy is used effectively, there is geothermal energy storage, a heat pump and solar collectors on the roof, which is covered with moss sedum. Only natural materials have been used in the building. For example, the facade finishing on the first floor is made of Waxedwood sustainable timber.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

The moving parts are made of French oak. All the interior elements, including the walls, the cupboards in the children’s rooms and the fireplace, are made of veneered plywood. The wood used at the entrance and the garage has a special origin: it comes from an old ship that was found at a demolition company in North Brabant and which was bought in its entirety and used in the building.

Originally published on May 20, 2013

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Paul de Ruiter Architects
Office

Product:

Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "Villa V / Paul de Ruiter Architects" 12 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/373901/villa-v-paul-de-ruiter-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Tim Van de Velde

V形别墅 / Paul de Ruiter Architects

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream