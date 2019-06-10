World
  Adaptation of The Roman Ruins of Can Tacó / Toni Girones

  06:00 - 10 June, 2019
  Curated by Fernanda Castro
© Sabem.com i Aeroproduccions
© Sabem.com i Aeroproduccions

© Aitor Estevez

  • Collaborator

    Dani Rebugent

  • Technical Architect

    Brufau I Cusó S.L.P.

  • Engineering

    Boma Inpasa S.L.P.

  • Archeologist

    Josep Guitart, Montse Tenas

  • Excavation

    Gemma Garcia, Esther Rodrigo

  • Restoration

    Crat S.C.P. (Débora Iglesias y Imma Rueda)

  • Promotor

    Ayuntamientos De Montmeló y Montornès Del Vallès

  • Execution

    Icac, Institut Català D’arqueologia Clàssica

  • Construction Company

    Moix Serveis I Obres S.L.

  • Construction Manager

    José Antonio Álvarez

  • Budget

    119.689,00 €
© Aitor Estevez
© Aitor Estevez

© Aitor Estevez
© Aitor Estevez

The archaeological site of Can Tacó in Turó d’en Roina, in the natural setting of Turons de les Tres Creus. In a highly fragmented metropolitan area, arises the need to project some places previous an area with a great natural and archaeological interests.

© Aitor Estevez
© Aitor Estevez

Built by successive terracing and partly with site stone licorella, what had been an important settlement prior to construction of the Via Augusta, is today a natural viewpoint to the counties of Vallès. It intervenes in the backfill of Roman traces, improving the content (the space) and highlighting the container (the walls). It has been worked with the lands that over the time covered the remains and are accumulated outside the site produced from the archaeological excavation. 

© Aitor Estevez
© Aitor Estevez

These lands, just like the gravels and the rocks of the old supposedly Roman quarry, are selected and tidy, but with a new disposition, giving them a new meaning. A first steel mesh contains the new stones, and these contain land and gravel that jointly will reproduce the successive horizontal planes where the Romans transited. A second denser and thinner mesh is arranged like a curtain over a period of time, a backdrop where the various archaeological remains are projected. 

Site Plan
Site Plan

In this way stone and steel, mountain and industry, living in these landscapes of accumulation and, however, dynamic by the contact between the fragments; interpreting the existing, putting in value and activating, adding and no erasing, and at the same time co-evolving with the environment trying to optimize resources.

Note: This project was originally published on May 15th, 2013.

Project location

About this office
Toni Gironès
Steel Stone

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Cultural Architecture Refurbishment Restoration Heritage Spain
Cite: "Adaptation of The Roman Ruins of Can Tacó / Toni Girones" 10 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/373090/adaptation-of-the-roman-ruins-of-can-taco-toni-girones/> ISSN 0719-8884

