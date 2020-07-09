Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Japan
  5. T-Nursery / Uchida Architect Design Office

T-Nursery / Uchida Architect Design Office

Save this project
T-Nursery / Uchida Architect Design Office

© Hiroyuki Kawano © Hiroyuki Kawano © Hiroyuki Kawano © Hiroyuki Kawano + 15

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Kindergarten
Dazaifu City, Japan
  • Structural Engineering: YS
  • Contractor: Nagata kensetsu
  • Client: Chikushi Nursery School
  • Site Area: 425 sqm
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Kawano
© Hiroyuki Kawano

One room (9m span) childcare room
The nursery school built in Dazaifu, a city located near Fukuoka city, had to be extended for two classes in order to increase the accommodation of children. Considering the nationwide decline of birthrates, the number of accommodating children may decrease in the near future. I decided to constitute this building as one room space (9m span) which does not have a pillar inside of building, which becomes very useful for conversions to various uses (playroom etc.).

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Kawano
© Hiroyuki Kawano

Folded plate-like roof structure
Non-pillar space is achieved by applying a wooden truss beam to the roof structure which  shapes like a folded plate. All bearing walls supporting the structure are arranged in the perimeter of the building. Now this building is divided into two childcare rooms, toilets, etc., but it is possible to convert to a big one room in the future.

Save this picture!
Structure Axon
Structure Axon

This wooden truss beam is set up at the factory and conveyed to the construction site by a trailer. A complicated joint is set up in the factory, and only a comparatively easy joint is assembled at the construction site. It has realized improvement in construction accuracy, and shortened the construction period.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Kawano
© Hiroyuki Kawano

High cost performance wooden space
Every structure of the building is expressed as interior design (abbreviation of a ceiling and wall material) and the wooden truss beam was leaned aslant, which is used as a roof ground (abbreviation of a roof ground timber). This is realized to meet the client’s request "the childcare space surrounded by wood" and to cut down the construction cost.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Kawano
© Hiroyuki Kawano
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Kawano
© Hiroyuki Kawano

Moreover, by lowering the ceiling height, timber length was shortened and air-conditioning volume was also reduced. Although there is only about 2.2m ceiling height in the lowest space, even an adult would not feel oppressed due to the effect of uneven ceiling geometry and a trapezoidal window.

Originally published on July 3, 2016.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Kawano
© Hiroyuki Kawano
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Kawano
© Hiroyuki Kawano

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Dazaifu, Fukuoka, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Uchida Architect Design Office
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Japan
Cite: "T-Nursery / Uchida Architect Design Office" 09 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/359474/t-nursery-uchida-architect-design-office/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hiroyuki Kawano

T 形托儿所 / Uchida Architect Design Office

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream