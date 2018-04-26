World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Spotlight: I.M. Pei

Spotlight: I.M. Pei

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Spotlight: I.M. Pei
Save this picture!
Spotlight: I.M. Pei, Le Grande Louvre. Image © Greg Kristo
Le Grande Louvre. Image © Greg Kristo

Chinese-American architect Ieoh Ming Pei (born April 26, 1917), is arguably the greatest living member of the modernist generation of architects. When he received his Pritzker Prize in 1983, the jury citation stated that he "has given this century some of its most beautiful interior spaces and exterior forms."

Save this picture!
© RIBA <a href='http://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/art/architecture/7206598/Lifetime-achievement-award-for-architect-I.-M.-Pei.html?image=9'>via The Telegraph</a>
© RIBA via The Telegraph

Born in Suzhou, China, I.M. Pei grew up in Hong Kong and Shanghai before deciding to move to the United States to study architecture. Though he was uninspired by the Beaux-Arts traditions at both the University of Pennsylvania and MIT, a professor convinced him to persevere. He received his Bachelor's degree in 1940, when the second Sino-Japanese War forced him to abandon his plans to return to his home country - in the end, a fortuitous event for the young architect, as it allowed him to discover the Graduate School of Design at Harvard, where Pei worked with Walter Gropius and Marcel Breuer.

Save this picture!
Bank of China Tower. Image © <a href='https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:HK_Bank_of_China_Tower_View.jpg'>Wikimedia user WiNG</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY 3.0</a>
Bank of China Tower. Image © Wikimedia user WiNG licensed under CC BY 3.0

Pei founded his own practice in 1955, then known as I.M. Pei & Associates (but later changing its name to Pei & Partners in 1966 and finally to Pei Cobb Freed & Partners in 1989). In its six-decade history, the firm's most well-known work is likely his crystalline extension to the Louvre in Paris; other highly influential works include the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC and the JFK Presidential Library in Boston. In 1990, Pei retired from full-time practice, progressively reducing his workload over the following decades. However, he still takes on some work as an architectural consultant, often for Pei Partnership Architects, the firm founded by his sons Chien Chung Pei and Li Chung Pei.

Save this picture!
JFK Presidential Library. Image © Daniel Cooper
JFK Presidential Library. Image © Daniel Cooper

Though known as a modernist, and notable for his forms based upon arrangements of simple geometric shapes such as triangles, circles, and squares, Pei has rejected the implications of globalism inherent in the "International Style," instead advocating contextual development and variation in style. He has commented that "the important distinction is between a stylistic approach to the design; and an analytical approach giving the process of due consideration to time, place, and purpose." On a trip to China in 1974, he even urged Chinese architects to look more to their architectural tradition, rather than designing in a Western style.

Save this picture!
Everson Museum. Image © Jesse Ganes
Everson Museum. Image © Jesse Ganes

Check out some of Pei's greatest works featured on ArchDaily via the thumbnails below, and more coverage below those:

Le Grande Louvre. Image © Greg Kristo JFK Presidential Library. Image © Daniel Cooper Bank of China Tower. Image © <a href='https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:HK_Bank_of_China_Tower_View.jpg'>Wikimedia user WiNG</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY 3.0</a> Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art, Cornell University. Image Courtesy of Cornell University Le Grande Louvre. Image © Pei Cobb Freed & Partners JFK Presidential Library. Image © Jim Bowen Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art, Cornell University. Image Courtesy of Cornell University Everson Museum. Image © Jesse Ganes Miho Museum. Image © Miho Museum NASCAR Hall of Fame. Image © Paul Warchol New Fordham Law School. Image © Paul Warchol Bank of China Tower. Image © <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:HK_Central_night_Chater_Garden_view_Bank_of_China_Tower_and_Cheung_Kong_Center_fog.jpg'>Wikimedia user Zhongwanhang</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 3.0</a> Luce Memorial Chapel. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/92585929@N06/19480261875'>Flickr user Chi-Hung Lin</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/'>CC BY-SA 2.0</a> East Building, National Gallery of Art. Image © <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:East_Building_of_the_National_Gallery_of_Art.jpg'>Wikimedia user Difference engine</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 4.0</a> + 15

I.M. Pei awarded with the RIBA Royal Gold Medal 2010

IM Pei Wins UIA Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement

I.M. Pei's Le Grande Louvre Wins AIA 25 Year Award

I.M. Pei's Inspiration: A Comparison of Masterful Architecture with Minimalist Art

A Young Architect's Chance Encounter With Living Legend I.M. Pei

The Evolution of Light in IM Pei's Museums, from Dark Concrete Voids to Luminous Glass Pyramids

Why IM Pei's Museum of Islamic Art is the Perfect Building to Suit Doha's Style

Fourth Annual Leonore and Walter Annenberg Award for Diplomacy through the Arts Presented to I.M. Pei

Texas Society of Architects' 25-Year Award Presented to I. M. Pei & Partners' Fountain Place

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Rory Stott. "Spotlight: I.M. Pei" 26 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/359079/happy-96th-birthday-i-m-pei/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Le Grande Louvre. Image © Greg Kristo

聚焦：百岁贝聿铭

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »