  Mas d'Enric Penitentiary / AiB estudi d'arquitectes + Estudi PSP Arquitectura

Mas d'Enric Penitentiary / AiB estudi d'arquitectes + Estudi PSP Arquitectura

Mas d'Enric Penitentiary / AiB estudi d'arquitectes + Estudi PSP Arquitectura

© José Hevia

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Government
El Catllar, Spain
  • Collaborating Architects (A I B ): Iñigo Solano, David Baró, Nicolás Aparicio, Marta Mulà, Luís Arredondo, Jordi Brunés, Gerard Cuartero-Betriu, Eduard Dalmau, Gerard Garcia, Estíbaliz Guitérrez, Jordi Pascual, Arne Schultz-Gambard, Enric Verdú, Sandra Vergara, Cristian Vivas.
  • Collaborating Architects (Psp): Josep Perez, Jordi Morató, Enric Palou, Rafel Montsonís, Fernando Morales, Coral Pallarés, Gemma Mercader.
  • Structural Engineering: BOMA (Robert Brufau, Nacho Costales)
  • Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing: JG Ingenieros (Lluís de la Torre, Jesús Valle)
  • Landscaping, Infrastructure And Civil Engineering: BCN (Joan Antoni Paez, Joan Rovira), EGI (Carles Noguera, Vicent Ballester), EGI (Carles Noguera, Vicent Ballester) Auding-Intraesa (Josep Secanell)
© José Hevia
Text description provided by the architects. The prison is an uncomfortable institution and its architecture is often subjugated to technocratic criteria. This servility forces the prison out of the sociocultural realm where it belongs, thus erasing it from public discourse. The invisibility of the penitentiary as an institution demonstrates an unresolved contradiction underlying contemporary society. We intend to explore this contradiction through architecture. A prison must respond to the demand for discipline (confinement) and liberty (reinsertion) at the same time. Within this complex framework, architecture can make use of its ability to synthetically articulate problems that seem contradictory to become an active agent in resolving the paradox of the contemporary penitentiary. Based on our experience with the Mas d’Enric penitentiary, we claim the prison as an object of critical design and we reclaim architecture’s role in multiplying possibilities as opposed to limiting them.

© José Hevia
Given very strict programmatic requirements, a series of decisions forges a link between the utilitarian and the conceptual: the construction of an appropriable, non-oppressive environment; the introduction of a maximum number of vectors of exteriority; and the generation of open space that is central both formally and conceptually.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Three keys aspects permeate the entire design process and serve as the conceptual horizons that articulate the project: Totality: Tackling the problem of designing a total environment. Vibration: Introducing spatial and perceptual diversity Openness: Celebrating openness in the heart of detention.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Both typological and topological design strategies are central to the Mas d’Enric Penitentiary project. Typological: We aimed to move beyond conventional modern prison architecture by creating a revised mat-building: the prison is extensive in plan and low to the ground. Contiguity eliminates residual spaces between buildings. It also allows for organizational flexibility while generating exterior spaces in the form of courtyards on different scales.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Topological: The topographical adaptation allows for a gentle integration with the terrain. It creates spatial variety while allowing for the absence of any kind of interior fencing. Distant views of the mountains are made possible by an articulation of the ground level. Views of the adjacent woodlands improve conditions in both the cells and the courtyards.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
The continuity of the roof works on both a typological and topological level, creating morphological unity for the building and establishing relationships with the large scale of the landscape. The confinement required by the program is not monumentalized; on the contrary, the prison’s architecture faces up to the, perhaps impossible, challenge of creating a genuine home and hearth.

Originally published on July 3, 2016.

© José Hevia
Project gallery

Project location

Address: 43764 El Catllar, Tarragona, Spain

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Government Spain
Cite: "Mas d'Enric Penitentiary / AiB estudi d'arquitectes + Estudi PSP Arquitectura" 10 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/354873/mas-d-enric-penitentiary-aib-estudi-d-arquitectes-estudi-psp-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Mas d’安瑞科监狱 / Mas d’Enric Penitentiary

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

