House in Nada / FujiwaraMuro Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This small site measuring 36.95 sqm is located in a downtown residential area.

The slatted, drainboard-like floors on the first through third floors are connected to the slatted tables, stairwell and skylights, allowing sunlight to reach right to the bottom of the house.

Three-dimensional gaps and holes in the visual field eliminate any sense of a two-dimensional spatial narrowness, or sensation of being fenced in.