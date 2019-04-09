World
  House in Nada / FujiwaraMuro Architects

House in Nada / FujiwaraMuro Architects

  9 April, 2019
House in Nada / FujiwaraMuro Architects
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

© Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano + 13

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. This small site measuring 36.95 sqm is located in a downtown residential area.

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

The slatted, drainboard-like floors on the first through third floors are connected to the slatted tables, stairwell and skylights, allowing sunlight to reach right to the bottom of the house.

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Three-dimensional gaps and holes in the visual field eliminate any sense of a two-dimensional spatial narrowness, or sensation of being fenced in.

Section
Section

FujiwaraMuro Architects
Japan
© Toshiyuki Yano

