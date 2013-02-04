World
  7. Studio House / fabi architekten bda

Studio House / fabi architekten bda

Studio House / fabi architekten bda
© Herbert Stolz
© Herbert Stolz

© Herbert Stolz

Offices  · 
Wenzenbach, Germany
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project fabi architekten bda
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    100.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2012
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Herbert Stolz
© Herbert Stolz
© Herbert Stolz

Text description provided by the architects. A house like an archetype. As a prelude to the castle "Schönberg" (12th century) at the Wehrgraben - site of a former guardhouse.   The house consists of two building volumes - one homogeneous, black saddle roof building lying turned and cantilevered on a white flat roof box. A minimal intrusion into the hillside topography.

© Herbert Stolz
© Herbert Stolz
Plan
Plan

 The volumes open up targeted to the natural space, the forest. The buildings to the surroundings shine quiet and conciseness– unambiguity. Diving into the slope the visitor develops the house over an underground wardrobe-/ reception room – is soaked up through the ray of light over free overhanging stairs. 

© Herbert Stolz
© Herbert Stolz

Above: One-room for working, thinking, talking, eating, celebrating, relaxing,…..result of the failure of all irrelevancy – minimum. In the evening retreat into the belly of the house for cleaning, relaxing and sleeping.  Always accompany the look in the nature room - diminution.   Pure geometric out of lively material – monolithic with penetration.   

© Herbert Stolz
© Herbert Stolz

On the Outside: granite crushed stone following the topography – of rough till fine – black asphalt as a back gear. Sufficiency and respect for the place are the aims of building the future. 

© Herbert Stolz
© Herbert Stolz

Originally published February 04, 2013.

fabi architekten bda
Office

Wood Stone

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Offices Germany
© Herbert Stolz

工作间 / fabi architekten bda

