Bacopari House / UNA Arquitetos

  • 20:00 - 4 September, 2019
  • Curated by Nico Saieh
  • Translated by Nico Saieh
Bacopari House / UNA Arquitetos
Bacopari House / UNA Arquitetos, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti

  • Architects in Charge

    Cristiane Muniz, Fábio Valentim, Fernanda Barbara, Fernando Viégas

  • Localização

    São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

  • Project Team

    Ana Paula de Castro, Carolina Klocker, Eduardo Martorelli, Fabiana Cyon, Gabriela Gurgel, Enk te Winkel, Igor Cortinove, Marta Onofre, Miguel Muralha, Sílio Almeida

  • Project Area

    504 sqm

  • Ano do projeto

    2012

  • Fotografias

    Leonardo Finotti

  • Construction

    Pecprana + F2

  • Structure

    Cia de Projetos

  • Services

    Pessoa e Zamaro

  • Lighting

    Ricardo Heder

  • Waterproofing

    Proassp

  • Weathering

    Drawing

  • Frames

    Dinaflex

  • Landscape

    Soma

  • Drilling

    Engesolos

  • Footings

    Taag

  • Site Area

    724 m²
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a neighborhood with abundant afforestation. The flat ground, surrounded by houses and no distant views, is longer than the standard. The project intends to build a large garden that permeates the house and builds the landscape, in continuity with the existing vegetation. The tall trees (pau ferro, with 8m height) were brought in the beginning of the works.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Parallels concrete walls, with 10meters away, define the supports of the suspended plans.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Section
Section
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

At ground level, the idea was to allow transparency from the street to the end of plot. The access is made through a covered square were cars can be parked. The bound is marked by gardens with a reflecting pool, the first patio, which precedes the double-height living room, and the dining room, extending to the terrace. The second courtyard has gardens and swimming pool, for which the playroom is open too.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

After the walls concreting, construction is an assembly:  the upper labs supported by metallic beams between gables. Facilities are located in accessible shafts in each concrete plan.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Stairs connect wine cellar, in the underground, to the upper floor, at the treetops level. On this floor there is a library in a horizontal gallery, which opens onto the patio and the living room.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

All bedrooms have the best insolation, northeast. The succession of open and closed spaces, associated with glass facades, water tanks and dark panels generate series of reflections and transparencies diluting the boundaries between inside and outside.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

