Búhos House / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within a residential area to the south west of Mexico City: Colonia Las Aguilas. The typology of the site is characterized by eclectic buildings which together generate an image of houses grouped heterogeneously. The site is an irregular rectangle with two fronts and a slope greater than 40%.

The approach addresses a 160m2 house with access from the street above (Buhos) and a second house or apartment of 140m2 with separate entrance on the street below (Loma de Guadalupe). The project is based on the premise of creating a free volume at the center of the property, away from its immediate neighbors, in a gesture that dissociates contextual heterogeneous landscape of the other buildings.

The construction using block and beam and vault slabs creates a constructive game where all elements are apparent. Load-bearing walls and beams dialogue in a game of floors which slide over each other emphasizing the work in compression of the materials. The openings of the house are resolved as breaks in the continuity of the walls and not as volume perforations, thereby establishing an architectural language of presence and absence of the structure.

The project is a set of assembly and composition of the building systems where living spaces are housed in the interstitial void of the structure.