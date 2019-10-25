Villa Blåbär / pS Arkitektur

+ 32

Houses · Nacka, Sweden Architects Authors of this architecture project PS Arkitektur

Area Area of this architecture project 170.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2012

Architect in Charge Peter Sahlin

Project Architect Leif Johannsen

Assisting Architects Therese Svalling (models), Beata Denton (lighting)

Contractor Valento Bygg

Client Karl & Sofia Andersson

Text description provided by the architects. The surrounding nature and slope dictated the shape of this one family house fully covered in black roofing felt. Delightful views into the sunny forest, space, and a daring uncompromising design were the starting point for the development of this villa in Nacka, outside Stockholm.

The house was created during a number of workshops with the client, where different volumes were tested in the model and several site visits. The challenge was to locate all rooms on the same level, and trying to fit the house on the sloping ground of this nature site.

It resulted in a narrow and extended house that sits at the very top of the site, hovering on concrete blocks over the rock. In this way, the house itself shelters the terrace from unwanted views from the road and neighbors. The movement through the house mimics the initial exploratory walks we had on-site prior to building. The master bedroom is placed where one gets the most spectacular view.

The house is fully covered in roofing felt on both roofs and facades to give a calm uniform black exterior that contrasts with the crisp white interior. On the inside, the wardrobes, lighting, and sockets are inset in walls and ceiling to give an even and clean look. The different functions within the house appear according to a hierarchy, moving from public towards the private; from the garage, entrance, then kitchen, living room and farthest away bedrooms and bath.

In order to secure energy efficiency, while at the same time creating spectacular views, the openings on the south, the private side are maximized at the expense of the north-facing ones, which are kept at a minimum. The total amount of glazing follows energy balance calculations and together with a geothermal heating system and an exhaust air heat pump the house is well within the legal energy norm.

Originally published January 13, 2013.