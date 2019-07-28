Employment Centre SERVEF in Onda / Orts - Trullenque

+ 21

Architects Orts - Trullenque

Location Castellón de la Plana, Castellón, Spain

Category Community Center

Design Team Marta Orts, Carlos Trullenque

Collaborators Ana Ábalos

Structure Javier Cases

Technical Architect Javier Estellés

Installations GIA

Contractor Grupo G&C

Project Year 2008

Photography Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of the town, at a 15-minute walk from the centre, this building is inserted in a low density residential area. The public nature of the surrounding environment and its lack of determining features of interest suggested a proposal removed from its surrounding reality, a physical and mental space capable of transmitting calm and optimism.

The bright light and presence of its own garden were used to articulate the project, together with the use of construction as the expression of a positivist language capable of conveying a clear, direct image of the building.

Originally published on 14 January, 2013.