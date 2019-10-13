World
EVOA - Environmental Interpretation Center / Maisr Arquitetos

EVOA - Environmental Interpretation Center / Maisr Arquitetos
© Filipa Miguel Ferreira
Museum 
Lezíria, Portugal
  Maisr Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    470.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2009

  • Curated by Javier Gaete
© Filipa Miguel Ferreira
Text description provided by the architects. The building proposal aims to respect the programmatic requirements, developing a museum area, especially an interpretation area related to the observation of birds in their natural habitat, in parallel providing support for research and leisure.

© Filipa Miguel Ferreira
The architectural solution has a contemporary character with an organic and a visual plastic language that try the integration with the surroundings, through some platforms articulated and interconnected of these two buildings and that provide the visitor with a gradual approach of building and landscape shown.

© Filipa Miguel Ferreira
The skin of the building reflects the intention of integration with the landscape, using the wood like a natural element, with an expression that refers us to the image of reeds and palisades. It is anticipated that the exposure of the wood to the environment contributes to modifying his natural tone and becomes similar to the color of the surroundings environment.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Project location

Lezíria, Portugal

