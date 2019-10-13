EVOA - Environmental Interpretation Center / Maisr Arquitetos

Museum · Lezíria, Portugal Architects Authors of this architecture project Maisr Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project 470.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2009

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The building proposal aims to respect the programmatic requirements, developing a museum area, especially an interpretation area related to the observation of birds in their natural habitat, in parallel providing support for research and leisure.

The architectural solution has a contemporary character with an organic and a visual plastic language that try the integration with the surroundings, through some platforms articulated and interconnected of these two buildings and that provide the visitor with a gradual approach of building and landscape shown.

The skin of the building reflects the intention of integration with the landscape, using the wood like a natural element, with an expression that refers us to the image of reeds and palisades. It is anticipated that the exposure of the wood to the environment contributes to modifying his natural tone and becomes similar to the color of the surroundings environment.