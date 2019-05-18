H3 / 314 Architecture Studio

Save this picture! Courtesy of 314 Architecture Studio

Architects 314 Architecture Studio

Location Athens, Greece

Category Houses

Architect in Charge Pavlos Chatziangelidis

Consultant engineer Fotini Karagianni

Construction Mohamed Ahmed

Area 1000.0 m2

Project Year 2012

Text description provided by the architects. This private house of a total 1000m2 is located on a plot of land of 7000m2. The house was designed in order to give the sense of hovering over the water and sailing, inspired by the owners love for yachts.

The bioclimatic design of the residence, the cooling feeling of the house through the contact of water and the use of sun and the geothermic energy are consistent in developing a highly dynamic and modern but also eco friendly design.

Note: This project was originally published on 1 January, 2013