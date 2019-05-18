World
  7. H3 / 314 Architecture Studio

H3 / 314 Architecture Studio

H3 / 314 Architecture Studio
  • Architects

    314 Architecture Studio

  • Location

    Athens, Greece

  • Category

    Houses

  • Architect in Charge

    Pavlos Chatziangelidis

  • Consultant engineer

    Fotini Karagianni

  • Construction

    Mohamed Ahmed

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012
Text description provided by the architects. This private house of a total 1000m2 is located on a plot of land of 7000m2. The house was designed in order to give the sense of hovering over the water and sailing, inspired by the owners love for yachts.

The bioclimatic design of the residence, the cooling feeling of the house through the contact of water and the use of sun and the geothermic energy are consistent in developing a highly dynamic and modern but also eco friendly design.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Note: This project was originally published on 1 January, 2013

Cite: "H3 / 314 Architecture Studio" 18 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/312627/h3-314-architecture-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884
