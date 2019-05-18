H3 / 314 Architecture Studio

-
Architects
-
LocationAthens, Greece
-
Category
-
Architect in ChargePavlos Chatziangelidis
-
Consultant engineerFotini Karagianni
-
ConstructionMohamed Ahmed
-
Area1000.0 m2
-
Project Year2012
Text description provided by the architects. This private house of a total 1000m2 is located on a plot of land of 7000m2. The house was designed in order to give the sense of hovering over the water and sailing, inspired by the owners love for yachts.
The bioclimatic design of the residence, the cooling feeling of the house through the contact of water and the use of sun and the geothermic energy are consistent in developing a highly dynamic and modern but also eco friendly design.
Note: This project was originally published on 1 January, 2013