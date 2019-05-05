Museum Rüsselsheim / Heinrich Böll Architekt

-
ArchitectsHeinrich Böll BDA DWB
-
LocationRüsselsheim, Germany
-
Category
-
Structural EngineerImagine structure, Frankfurt
-
Mechanical EngineerZWP, Wiesbaden
-
Fire EngineeringBSCON Brandschutzconsult GmbH, Essen
-
ClientCity of Rüsselsheim
-
Project Year2011
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. The restored remains of the Rüsselsheim Fortress have become the new home of the city's municipal museum. The museum first opened in the 1970s and has now been completely rebuilt.
A new staircase leads the visitors to the upper floor where they reach the main exhibition room. A newly added rooflight supplies ample daylight.
We chose a limited number of different materials for this project. Next to the historic natural stone masonry we added an oak floor. Furthermore, we kept new structural elements in a simplistic white, while using dark gray painted steel for technical additions such as the elevator, doors and the main staircase.
The architectural design makes the old house a perfect host for the new exhibition.