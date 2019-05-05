World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Germany
  5. Heinrich Böll Architekt
  6. 2011
  7. Museum Rüsselsheim / Heinrich Böll Architekt

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Museum Rüsselsheim / Heinrich Böll Architekt

  • 15:00 - 5 May, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Museum Rüsselsheim / Heinrich Böll Architekt
Save this picture!
Museum Rüsselsheim / Heinrich Böll Architekt, © Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

© Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer + 14

  • Architects

    Heinrich Böll BDA DWB 

  • Location

    Rüsselsheim, Germany

  • Category

    Adaptive Reuse

  • Structural Engineer

    Imagine structure, Frankfurt

  • Mechanical Engineer

    ZWP, Wiesbaden

  • Fire Engineering

    BSCON Brandschutzconsult GmbH, Essen

  • Client

    City of Rüsselsheim

  • Project Year

    2011

  • Photographs

    Thomas Mayer

Text description provided by the architects. The restored remains of the Rüsselsheim Fortress have become the new home of the city's municipal museum. The museum first opened in the 1970s and has now been completely rebuilt.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

A new staircase leads the visitors to the upper floor where they reach the main exhibition room. A newly added rooflight supplies ample daylight.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

We chose a limited number of different materials for this project. Next to the historic natural stone masonry we added an oak floor. Furthermore, we kept new structural elements in a simplistic white, while using dark gray painted steel for technical additions such as the elevator, doors and the main staircase.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

The architectural design makes the old house a perfect host for the new exhibition.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Heinrich Böll Architekt
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Germany
Cite: "Museum Rüsselsheim / Heinrich Böll Architekt" 05 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/188304/museum-russelsheim-heinrich-boll-architekt/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Thomas Mayer

吕塞尔斯海姆博物馆 / Heinrich Böll Architekt

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream