Museum Rüsselsheim / Heinrich Böll Architekt

+ 14

Architects Heinrich Böll BDA DWB

Location Rüsselsheim, Germany

Category Adaptive Reuse

Structural Engineer Imagine structure, Frankfurt

Mechanical Engineer ZWP, Wiesbaden

Fire Engineering BSCON Brandschutzconsult GmbH, Essen

Client City of Rüsselsheim

Project Year 2011

Photographs Thomas Mayer

Text description provided by the architects. The restored remains of the Rüsselsheim Fortress have become the new home of the city's municipal museum. The museum first opened in the 1970s and has now been completely rebuilt.

A new staircase leads the visitors to the upper floor where they reach the main exhibition room. A newly added rooflight supplies ample daylight.

We chose a limited number of different materials for this project. Next to the historic natural stone masonry we added an oak floor. Furthermore, we kept new structural elements in a simplistic white, while using dark gray painted steel for technical additions such as the elevator, doors and the main staircase.

The architectural design makes the old house a perfect host for the new exhibition.