World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pedestrian Bridge
  4. The Netherlands
  5. RO&AD Architecten
  6. Moses Bridge / RO&AD Architecten

Moses Bridge / RO&AD Architecten

  • 10:00 - 4 July, 2019
  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Moses Bridge / RO&AD Architecten
Save this picture!
Moses Bridge / RO&AD Architecten, © RO&AD Architecten
© RO&AD Architecten

© RO&AD Architecten © RO&AD Architecten © RO&AD Architecten © RO&AD Architecten + 15

    Text description provided by the architects. The West Brabant Water Line is a defense-line consisting of a series of fortresses and cities with inundation areas in the south-west of the Netherlands. It dates from the 17th century but fell into disrepair in the 19th century. When the water line was finally restored, an access bridge across the the moat of one of the fortresses, Fort de Roovere, was needed. This fort now has a new, recreational function and lies on several routes for cycling and hiking.

    Save this picture!
    © RO&AD Architecten
    © RO&AD Architecten

    It is, of course, highly improper to build bridges across the moats of defense works, especially on the side of the fortress the enemy was expected to appear on. That's why we designed an invisible bridge. Its construction is entirely made of wood, waterproofed with EPDM foil. The bridge lies like a trench in the fortress and the moat, shaped to blend in with the outlines of the landscape.

    Save this picture!
    © RO&AD Architecten
    © RO&AD Architecten

    The bridge can't be seen from a distance because the ground and the water come all the way up to its edge. When you get closer, the fortress opens up to you through a narrow trench. You can then walk up to its gates like Moses on the water.

    Save this picture!
    © RO&AD Architecten
    © RO&AD Architecten

    Text provided by RO&AD Architecten

    Save this picture!
    © RO&AD Architecten
    © RO&AD Architecten

    Originally published on 17 November, 2011.

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    RO&AD Architecten
    Office

    Product:

    Wood

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Bridges Pedestrian bridge The Netherlands
    Cite: "Moses Bridge / RO&AD Architecten" 04 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/184921/moses-bridge-road-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884
    Read comments
    Read comments

    想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

    © RO&AD Architecten

    摩西桥 / RO&AD Architecten

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream