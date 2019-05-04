World
Albisola Superiore / 3S studio

  • 17:00 - 4 May, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Albisola Superiore / 3S studio
Albisola Superiore / 3S studio, © Daniele Voarino
  • Architects

    3S studio + voarino cairo voarino

  • Location

    Albisola Superiore (SV), Italy

  • Category

    Refurbishment

  • Project Team

    3S studio Silvia Dagna, Serena Galassi, Simona Maurone associated architects + voarino cairo voarino, + CAIRE cooperative architects and engineers, L. Villa

  • Client

    Albisola Superiore (Savona)

  • Project Year

    2011

  • Photographs

    Daniele Voarino

Text description provided by the architects. The architects decided to rehabilitate an inoperative railway through environmentally aware means, thereby transforming the area into a promenade that adheres to its area’s environmental constraints. This project would focus on the safety of the tunnel works on the reef slope, including hydraulics.

The project encompasses the entire stretch of the retired railroad and its fixtures between Albissola and Celle Ligure (SV), transforming it into an environmentally accentuated pedestrian promenade. The project focalises the nature paths, view points, a new overhang walkway made by corten steel and wood, The restoration of the railway tunnel will function as a "container" for visionary art exhibitions and artistic installations.

Cite: "Albisola Superiore / 3S studio" 04 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/180125/albisola-superiore-3s-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884
Albisola Superiore / 3S studio

