Albisola Superiore / 3S studio

Architects 3S studio + voarino cairo voarino

Location Albisola Superiore (SV), Italy

Category Refurbishment

Project Team 3S studio Silvia Dagna, Serena Galassi, Simona Maurone associated architects + voarino cairo voarino, + CAIRE cooperative architects and engineers, L. Villa

Client Albisola Superiore (Savona)

Project Year 2011

Photographs Daniele Voarino

Text description provided by the architects. The architects decided to rehabilitate an inoperative railway through environmentally aware means, thereby transforming the area into a promenade that adheres to its area’s environmental constraints. This project would focus on the safety of the tunnel works on the reef slope, including hydraulics.

The project encompasses the entire stretch of the retired railroad and its fixtures between Albissola and Celle Ligure (SV), transforming it into an environmentally accentuated pedestrian promenade. The project focalises the nature paths, view points, a new overhang walkway made by corten steel and wood, The restoration of the railway tunnel will function as a "container" for visionary art exhibitions and artistic installations.