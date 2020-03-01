World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. Tokyo City Guide: 25 Iconic Buildings to Visit in Japan's Capital City

Tokyo City Guide: 25 Iconic Buildings to Visit in Japan's Capital City

Save this article
Tokyo City Guide: 25 Iconic Buildings to Visit in Japan's Capital City

Similar to Berlin, Tokyo’s architecture is overwhelming modern due to its destruction during the 20th Century. Its minimalistic yet experimental architecture has drawn the world's attention, attracting a considerable number of tourists to the Japanese capital every year. New technologies and old traditions are assembled together to build this city, providing it with uniqueness in its architecture and design along with the richness from the way they build with concrete, wood, and glass.

The following list showcases 25 iconic and contemporary buildings that will provide a good starting point for your first visit to Japan's largest city, including works from renowned architects such as Nikken Sekkei, Herzog & De Meuron, Toyo Ito, Kengo Kuma, Sou Fujimoto, Kenzo Tange, OMA and Kazuyo Sejima.

Ginza Neighborhood

Tokyu Plaza Ginza / Nikken Sekkei

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Yamaha Ginza / Nikken Sekkei

Save this picture!
© Kenichi Suzuki Photography Studio
© Kenichi Suzuki Photography Studio

Louis Vuitton Matsuya Ginza Facade Renewal / Jun Aoki & Associates

Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

De Beers Ginza Building / Jun Mitsui & Associates Architects

Save this picture!
© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

Shizuoka Press and Broadcasting Center / Kenzo Tange

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Petr Šmídek
Courtesy of Petr Šmídek

Nakagin Capsule Tower / Kisho Kurokawa

Save this picture!
© Arcspace
© Arcspace

Tokyo International Forum / Rafael Viñoly Architects

Save this picture!
© Fernanda Castro
© Fernanda Castro

Omotesando Neighborhood

Miu Miu Aoyama Store / Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

Omotesando Keyaki Building / Norihiko Dan and Associates

Save this picture!
© Kozo Takayama
© Kozo Takayama

Coach Omotesando Flagship / OMA

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Shibuya Neighborhood

Yoyogi National Gymnasium / Kenzo Tange

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Flickr CC License / Jamie Barras.
Courtesy of Flickr CC License / Jamie Barras.

Sunwell Muse Kitasando / Takato Tamagami and Tsutomu Hase

Save this picture!
© Masaya Yoshimura
© Masaya Yoshimura

Shinjuku Neighborhood

Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower / Kenzo Tange

Save this picture!
© Koji Horiuchi
© Koji Horiuchi

Aoyama

Spiral Building / Fumihiko Maki

Save this picture!
Wiiii [Wikipedia] licensed by CC BY-SA 3.0
Wiiii [Wikipedia] licensed by CC BY-SA 3.0

Asakusa Neighborhood

Asakusa Culture and Tourism Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
© Takeshi Yamagishi
© Takeshi Yamagishi

Koenji Neighborhood

House NA / Sou Fujimoto Architects

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Setagaya Neighborhood

Breeze / ARTechnic Architects

Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

Suginami Neighborhood

Za Koenji Public Theatre / Toyo Ito

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Shibaura Neighborhood

Shibaura House by Kazuyo Sejima

Save this picture!
Shibaura House. Image vía Flickr User: Park Licensed Under CC BY 2.0
Shibaura House. Image vía Flickr User: Park Licensed Under CC BY 2.0

Sumida Neighborhood

Asahi Beer Hall / Philippe Starck

Save this picture!
Courtesy of <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/'>Wikimedia</a> Commons Wiiii
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons Wiiii

Sekiguchi Neighborhood

St. Mary Cathedral / Kenzo Tange

Save this picture!
© Scarletgreen
© Scarletgreen

Oshiage  Neighborhood

One @ Tokyo / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Tokyo
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Tokyo

Kodaira Neighborhood

Musashino Art University Museum & Library / Sou Fujimoto

Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

Hachioji Neighborhood

Tama Art University Library / Toyo Ito by Iwan Baan

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Harumi Neighborhood

Harumi Residential Tower / Richard Meier & Partners Architects

Save this picture!
© Ishiguro Photographic Institute
© Ishiguro Photographic Institute

Bullet List:

  • Tokyu Plaza Ginza / Nikken Sekkei
  • Yamaha Ginza / Nikken Sekkei
  • Louis Vuitton Matsuya Ginza Facade Renewal / Jun Aoki & A...
  • De Beers Ginza Building / Jun Mitsui & Associates Architects
  • Shizuoka Press and Broadcasting Center / Ken...
  • Nakagin Capsule Tower / Kisho Kurokawa
  • Tokyo International Forum / Rafael Viñoly Architects
  • Miu Miu Aoyama Store / Herzog & de Meuron
  • Omotesando Keyaki Building / Norihiko Dan and Associates
  • Coach Omotesando Flagship / OMA
  • Yoyogi National Gymnasium / Kenzo Tange
  • Sunwell Muse Kitasando / Takato Tamagami and Tsutomu Hase
  • Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower / Tange Associates
  • Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building / Kenzo Tange
  • Do-C Ebisu / Schemata Architects
  • Asakusa Culture and Tourism Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates
  • Breeze / ARTechnic Architects
  • Za Koenji Public Theatre / Toyo Ito
  • Shibaura House by Kazuyo Sejima
  • St. Mary Cathedral / Kenzo Tange
  • One @ Tokyo / Kengo Kuma & Associates
  • Musashino Art University Museum & Library / Sou Fujimoto
  • Tama Art University Library / Toyo Ito by Iwan Baan
  • Harumi Residential Tower / Richard Meier & Partners Architects
  • House NA / Sou Fujimoto Architects

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

#Tags

Articles
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Tokyo City Guide: 25 Iconic Buildings to Visit in Japan's Capital City" 01 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/168654/168654/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream