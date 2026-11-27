Théâtre Royal de Rabat in Morocco by ZHA, 2026. Image © Hufton+Crow

The Théâtre Royal de Rabat performing arts complex is located on the left bank of the Bou Regreg River in Rabat, Morocco. Conceived by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) in 2010, it was partially inaugurated in October 2024 and opened to the public on April 22, 2026. The project is part of a cultural development initiative led by King Mohammed VI and stands near the Mausoleum of Mohammed V and the Hassan Tower, a historic minaret. The Royal Theatre of Rabat Foundation oversees the institution's management and its cultural program, which includes concerts, dance, symphony, and theater. A few months after the opening, ZHA has released photography by Hufton+Crow that shows the building's architecture.

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Situated on the banks of the river between the historic cities of Rabat and Salé, the new Théâtre Royal de Rabat was conceived as a gathering place for local and international performing artists and musicians. According to ZHA, the design is informed by its surrounding landscape. According to the Foundation, more than 900 workers and artisans took part in ZHA's first completed project in Africa, and 90% of the construction was carried out by Moroccan companies that prioritized the local sourcing of materials and components. The photographs show the interplay of heights and volumes characteristic of Zaha Hadid's work.

The building is organized around a canyon-like, triple-height foyer with interweaving staircases, which serves as the main circulation route and as a gathering space before and after performances. At the top of the staircases, above the foyer, a restaurant overlooks the river valley and the medina. The complex includes three performance venues: the Auditorium, a 1,821-seat opera theater; the Studio Theatre, an experimental performance and rehearsal space for 250 people; and the open-air Amphitheatre, which extends east from the main building and accommodates 7,000 spectators for large public performances and festivals.

The Auditorium has faceted interior surfaces informed by the geometry of muqarnas, the vaulted ceilings found in the region's traditional architecture. Its acoustics were designed by Arup New York to deliver high-quality sound to every seat. The Studio Theatre is a flexible space that, in addition to experimental performances, hosts talks, community events and educational workshops. Its retractable seating allows configurations ranging from a flat floor to a stage with a proscenium arch.

It is uplifting to go into a great space, a heavenly space. As a performance venue, the Théâtre Royal de Rabat is secular, but it has the capacity to transport the audience to an imaginary space and time. ―Dame Zaha, 2010

ZHA states that an environmental strategy to reduce energy consumption shaped the building's form, envelope and systems, informed by studies of local solar radiation, daylight, wind and outdoor comfort. Heating and cooling are provided by air-source heat pumps with heat recovery, supported by a ground-source cooling system and a thermal labyrinth that pre-cools incoming air. Adiabatic cooling provides additional low-energy conditioning when needed, while heat stored in groundwater pre-warms fresh air, reducing demand on the heating network on the coldest winter days.

Pipes embedded in the floor slabs provide radiant heating and cooling, regulated by control systems that respond to occupancy levels and event schedules. Rainwater collected and stored at sub-basement level supplies the sanitary facilities and irrigates the surrounding landscape, and an on-site greywater recycling system further improves water efficiency. The interior public spaces are naturally ventilated, a design informed by wind-flow simulations.

ZHA is currently developing other large-scale projects in Libya, Azerbaijan and China, among other international locations. The "Next Generation City Plan" for Benghazi, Libya, aims to bring together the historic port city's identity-defining features with the planning technologies required to guide its development toward 2050, in a context of rapid urbanization. The new 198-hectare urban district in Baku, Azerbaijan, surrounds the existing Baku Expo Center events venue in a pine forest area and also responds to the city's population growth over the past decade. Construction is already visibly underway at OPPO's new headquarters campus in Shenzhen, in the Greater Bay Area, which is intended to accommodate the company's expanding workforce while integrating office functions with publicly accessible spaces.