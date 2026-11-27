Território-parque / Fernando Maculan e Mariza Machado Coelho (MACh Arquitetos) e Edgar Mazo e Sebastian Mejía (Connatural y Paisaje). Image Cortesia de Bienal Ibero-Americana de Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Caring for life: this was the motto of the XIV edition of the Ibero-American Architecture Biennial (BIAU) held in Brasília from November 3 to 6, 2026. The choice of care as a theme is significant, as is its presentation as an infinitive verb—lacking tense or mood—serving as an urgent call to action. Structured around the thematic axes of water, vegetation, housing, communities, and new territories, the discussions made it clear that these elements are not mere resources or means for caring for life. Rather, they must be understood as subjects of care, demanding an attentive and respectful consideration of their natural and social cycles within architectural practice.

+ 18

The event addressed shared urgencies on both sides of the Atlantic: the crisis of housing access compounded by the climate emergency. In this context, the ultimate goal of the Biennial was to build a lasting collaborative network extending far beyond the four-day event, combating urban exclusion and demonstrating that architectural practice cannot be decoupled from politics.