Fogo Natural Park Venue by OTO. Cabo Verde, 2013. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The Portuguese Directorate-General for the Arts announced on November 16 the curatorial proposal that will represent the country at the 20th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia in 2027. The selected project was "Mãos ao Chão (Hands on the Ground)," an artistic and curatorial proposal by Joanna Alice Helm, Remígio van Eys Chilaule and Samuel de Brito Gonçalves. It was chosen from a limited competition among three teams. The other two proposals were "Analog Twins" by Alice Clanet-Hallard, Edgar Brito, Francisco Lobo and Romea Mury, and "Matéria Viva — Os materiais da construção portuguesa e o saber que resiste" by Helena Botelho. The evaluation committee was composed of Álvaro Domingues, Andreia Garcia, João Gomes da Silva, Mariana Pestana and Tânia Teixeira.

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"Hands on the Ground" invites Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique and São Tomé and Príncipe, countries without permanent representation at the Biennale, to the Portuguese Pavilion. The four countries are former Portuguese colonies that now maintain close diplomatic, cultural and economic ties with Portugal. Portugal established trading posts, settlements and colonies across these territories starting in the 15th century and exercised administrative authority over them until their independence in the 1970s. Together with Angola, the four form the PALOP (Países Africanos de Língua Oficial Portuguesa), and all five belong to the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP).

The invitation draws on a Finnish gesture from 1976, when Finland ceded its space to showcase Portuguese architectural knowledge. Unlike other European countries, Portugal does not have a permanent national pavilion building. Its exhibition will be hosted at Fondaco Marcello, a 15th-century building on the Grand Canal, which also hosted the Portuguese exhibition at the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale in 2025. "Hands on the Ground" proposes to include the African countries as "a source of learning, not a distant object." The curatorial approach organizes content into six overarching themes: extreme climates, local materials, passive responses, memory and innovation, ways of doing, and toward building the future. Local authors are invited to develop critical manifestos on these topics in different formats.

The Portuguese exhibition will therefore present voices from the former colonies to bring forward local building knowledge and establish a dialogue with critical and interpretive records that connect their experiences to the foundations of the Venice Biennale. The curatorial theme of the 20th edition, by Wang Shu and Lu Wenyu, is "Do Architecture — For the Possibility of Coexistence Facing a Real Reality." It calls for a return to the material act of doing architecture, from a critical perspective on the contemporary disconnection between the discipline and lived reality. The curators of the Portuguese pavilion see this invitation as an opportunity to present architecture as an act of making that brings together earth, craftsmanship, memory and innovation, and highlights the effort to preserve cultural heritage.

After the Biennale, the exhibition is expected to tour Portugal, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique and São Tomé and Príncipe. The United States' contribution to the upcoming edition will also highlight craftsmanship and makers through "Earth Craft," an exhibition on the country's architecture in earth in its many forms: brick, rammed earth, adobe and concrete masonry. The Nordic exhibition, housed in Sverre Fehn's modern pavilion, is titled "Painted Matter" and will explore the role of traditional decorative painting techniques in contemporary architecture. The Swiss pavilion will explore water as a territorial, ecological and political condition, taking Switzerland's role as "Europe's water tower" as its conceptual point of departure, while the Icelandic pavilion will examine bathing culture through the lens of architecture, public space and social interaction.