Hanzehuis renovation project in Zutphen, Netherlands, 2026. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

Following a European tender procedure, the Municipality of Zutphen, Netherlands, has appointed Mecanoo to transform the existing Theatre Hanzehof & Buitensociëteit into a cultural destination. The project, called Hanzehuis, was developed in collaboration with Hanzehof theater, de Muzehof center for the arts, and BIJ de Bieb library, and with ABT Consulting engineers and building services consultant Nelissen. It involves designing a new center for culture, knowledge and exchange, preserving the main historic building and introducing a new volume to accommodate cultural activities, education and community life under a single roof. Mecanoo contributed to the preparatory phase, and this appointment marks the transition to developing the design further with the professional team, the Municipality and the participating cultural organizations.

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The Theatre Hanzehof & Buitensociëteit in Zutphen was designed by architect D. Lijsen in 1891. The building was a private social club and concert hall on the edge of the historic Hanseatic city center, noted for its coffered neoclassical ceiling and good acoustics. Since then, it has been renovated and expanded on numerous occasions, including repairs of bomb damage and expansions to modernize the theater. It served as a congress center, theater hall and cinema until 2020, when it was decided to refocus it as a cultural platform. Centrally located within a park-like landscape, the current premises offer the local public a modern theater hall of 550 seats and a concert hall of 600 seats, which host 120 professional concerts and performances per year as well as events by regional groups and social organizations, reaching approximately 75,000 visitors annually.

Mecanoo's Hanzehuis proposal aims to respect the site while introducing a new volume to accommodate both traditional and new programming. Across the preserved main theater hall, the historic Buitensociëteit and a new timber volume, the cultural center will bring together a theater hall, music and dance studios, a café and flexible spaces for study, work, learning and leisure. According to Mecanoo, the ensemble was conceived as "a living room for the city" rather than "a collection of venues." The different program areas are connected by an interior route called De Straat (The Street), which links the historic structures, the new building and the surrounding park. This circulation space is conceived as an area for informal encounters between visitors, performers, students and the wider community, designed to be transparent, open and accessible. The flexible program supports a broad range of activities, from children's theater and pop concerts to workshops, educational programs and spontaneous gatherings. The center is envisioned as a place where Zutphen's heritage and contemporary cultural life come together.

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The preliminary design is scheduled for completion in February 2027, followed by the final design in July 2027 and subsequent technical development. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2028, with the opening planned for January 1, 2030. Other cultural projects under development include a new microlibrary by Indonesian studio SHAU, currently under construction in Jakarta, part of a nonprofit initiative dedicated to expanding a network of sustainable, multifunctional community reading spaces across low-income neighborhoods in Indonesia. Sumayya Vally recently unveiled her first permanent project in the United Arab Emirates with Dubai's Elie Khouri Art Foundation, a space for contemporary art exhibitions, education and public programming. The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) has appointed Gensler to lead the renovation and expansion of its second building in Miami's Design District, with the project scheduled to open in late 2027.