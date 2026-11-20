Matamoros Market / Colectivo C733. Image © Rafael Gamo

Mexico-based COLECTIVO C733 was named the inaugural recipient of the Siza Award for public architecture, established by the Serralves Foundation. The first edition marks the 10th anniversary of the Serralves Foundation's Álvaro Siza Archive and aims to recognize architectural generosity and public-space engagement, in honor of the Portuguese architect's vision. Like Siza's body of work, the award is open to the international community. COLECTIVO C733's public infrastructure portfolio includes markets, cultural facilities, transport hubs and public landscapes across Mexico, such as Bacalar Eco-Park, Guadalupe Market, Tapachula Station, Nacajuca's Music House community center and Matamoros Market, as well as their work with Mexico's Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (SEDATU) in vulnerable regions and along the U.S.–Mexico border.

The Siza Award is an annual architecture prize established by the Serralves Foundation to honor socially responsible design and public architecture. It places special emphasis on architectural generosity and targets emerging practices and architects in their thirties and forties with demonstrated sensitivity to local communities, territory, and the environment. The recognition is grounded in the conviction, reflected in Siza's career, that architects are agents of change with the ability to influence democratic discourse, whether in rebuilding urban identities or promoting social inclusion. As stated by the Foundation, the new generation of architects it targets now faces the challenge "to bridge the gap between human scarcity and technological advancement, rethinking the rules of the game and exploring archetypes, materials, shelters, labor, and other ways of improving life as a whole."

The award understands the Sizian spirit of generosity as a totalizing artist vision: in the relationship between plan and project; in the communitarian and environmental implications of land settlement; in the reinvention of formal and material traditions geared toward the future; in the engagement with public space and different inhabiting typologies; in the potential for common good through the construction of a better world. — Serralves Foundation, 2026

Mexico City practice COLECTIVO C733 was founded in 2019 by Gabriela Carrillo, Carlos Facio and José Amozurrutia (of Taller TO), alongside Eric Valdez (labg) and Israel Espín. It was formed to deliver fast-track public infrastructure and social spaces across Mexico, primarily tied to SEDATU's Urban Improvement Plan in vulnerable communities. To date, the practice has completed dozens of civic projects, including markets, parks, cultural centers, piers, and sports facilities. In 2024, it received the OBEL Award for 36x36, 36 projects in 36 months, and in 2025 it was an MCHAP finalist.

Nominees for the Siza Award are proposed by a group of invited architects, curators, critics and institutional representatives who submit anonymous proposals. The jury will consist of the Serralves Foundation's director of architecture, two rotating members and five permanent members of the Foundation's Consulting Committee: Álvaro Siza, Eduardo Souto de Moura, Farrokh Derakhshani, Carles Muro, Martha Thorne, Phyllis Lambert and Kenneth Frampton. The award includes a €50,000 monetary prize, an exhibition at Serralves Museum, a publication, public lectures and a metallic trophy designed by Álvaro Siza. The piece represents the triangular threshold of the Siza Wing and celebrates the third anniversary of the wing's opening to the public.

Another first edition of an architectural award was announced this week. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) selected Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA as the recipient of the first Ambasz–MoMA Annual Prize for Nature–Reconciled Architecture, created to recognize architectural practice while supporting tangible environmental action. Earlier this month, the Architectural Drawing Prize announced its 11 recipients, including a special prize for hand drawing. Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal were announced as the recipients of the 2027 Le Prix Charlotte Perriand, organized annually by the Créateurs Design Awards (CDA) to recognize contributions advancing architecture and design through a peer-led voting process.