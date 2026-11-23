© Junpei Kato

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Commercial Architecture

Lead Team: Taiju Yamashita

Design Team: Ryuji Nishiguchi, Yuri Takahashi

Technical Team: Jumpei Asai, Misa Yano, Taisuke Inoue

General Contractor: Tomoe Corporation

City: Yokohama

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. Set in Rinko Park, the largest green space in Yokohama's Minato Mirai 21 district, Yokohama Timber Wharf is a multipurpose facility designed to connect architecture with the life of the waterfront park. Facing Yokohama Bay, the park's seaside promenade and broad lawns attract families, runners, and visitors throughout the year. The project brings dining and outdoor recreation support into this setting, creating a new gathering place and encouraging movement through Yokohama's coastal city center. DRAFT leads the development, while Taiju Yamashita Design and Architecture is responsible for the architectural design.