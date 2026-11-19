Makoko, Lagos. Image © Abolaji Rasaq, via Shutterstock

Two timely themes ran through this week's news: the integration of inherited and new elements in restoration and renovation projects at both large and small scales, and the idea of an architecture reconciled with the environment. The latter concept is borrowed from the Ambasz–MoMA Annual Prize, established to recognize exemplary projects that repair the relationship between architecture and nature and provide financial support for environmental action. Another form of support for such action was presented this week in a guide by UN-Habitat and ICPAC, which helps local governments organize disaster management in response to expected flooding caused by the El Niño climate phenomenon. In our radar, a controversial design by BIG for refugee settlements in Uganda raises questions; the US Green Building Council introduces new tools for architectural decarbonization through a new guide; and a project by OODA in Portugal reinforces the trend of transforming sports venues into multifunctional spaces for public use.

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Where Heritage Meets the New

Heritage and contemporary design meet at different scales in this week's news. In Minneapolis, ESG Architecture & Design and Kelly Wearstler Studio will transform Minoru Yamasaki's 1965 former Northwestern National Life headquarters into a 165-room hotel, an adaptive reuse project that still awaits historic approvals. In Slovakia, CHYBÍK + KRIŠTOF was selected to design a new arena and public park below Nitra Castle, a national cultural monument, with lightweight pavilions conceived to preserve views of the castle. And at the 2027 Venice Architecture Biennale, Norway's contribution to the Nordic Pavilion, Painted Matter by Kastler Skjeseth Architects, turns to traditional decorative painting, a craft that can transform existing surfaces without introducing new materials.

Reconciling Architecture with Nature

The first Ambasz–MoMA Annual Prize for Nature–Reconciled Architecture frames the idea of architecture that repairs its relationship with nature. Created to recognize projects completed in the last 30 years, it was awarded to Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA for the Friendship Centre in Bangladesh, with the award shared with a reforestation effort by Fundación Gran Chaco in Argentina. Two projects join the same quest, each proposing a particular relationship with nature through the building itself. In Riyadh, JSWD was selected to design RIYMAR Towers, whose carved volumes and landscaped terraces draw on the Tuwaiq Mountains and the historic fabric of Diriyah. In Jakarta, SHAU's Microlibrary Taman Puring, now under construction, uses spiraling curved concrete to support a lightweight green roof within a park. The importance we give to this relationship will also shape how resilient our environments are in a context of climate change, a concern behind UN-Habitat and ICPAC's new El Niño guide for city leaders, which asks cities to turn climate forecasts into early, pre-agreed action.

On the Radar

BIG's "Refugee Future Cities" Proposes a Masterplan for 385,000 People in Bidi Bidi, Uganda

This week, the Copenhagen-based international firm BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group unveiled a new project called "Refugee Future Cities" in Bidi Bidi, Uganda. Designed for to.org, a foundation "dedicated to scaling decarbonization, refugee empowerment, and human optimisation," the project is a masterplan to accommodate the nearly 230,000 refugees currently living in the area and 155,000 new residents by connecting Zones 1 and 2 of the existing refugee settlement. The design grows from a 250 m² family plot, with six plots forming a compound and compounds forming clusters through a repeating nested structure. The buildings are designed to be constructed with traditional materials such as sun-dried earth brick, laterite stone and bamboo. The masterplan layout also includes productive landscapes, schools, healthcare, markets, workshops and solar-powered infrastructure. The concept of a "city for refugees" has been highly controversial, stemming from the confrontation between the idea of the temporary and the actual average length of stay in a refugee camp. Despite local criticism of the firm's involvement, BIG states that the first part of the proposal is soon to take shape on site, with a prototype of the single-family base unit to be built at the Bidi Bidi Performing Arts Center.

The U.S. Green Building Council Launches New Resources to Support Building Decarbonization

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has released two new resources aimed at accelerating the decarbonization of existing buildings: The Decarbonization Blueprint: Reducing Emissions and Creating Value in Existing Buildings and the Corporate Practice Toolkit for High-Performance Buildings. Drawing on data from nearly 11,000 LEED-certified projects across 90 countries, the blueprint examines strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while improving building performance and long-term asset value. It addresses approaches such as energy-efficient retrofits and refrigerant management, outlining their role in reducing emissions across different building types and markets. Complementing the report, the Corporate Practice Toolkit provides guidance and model language through two resources, the Corporate Policy Guide and the Corporate Procurement Guide, helping organizations integrate sustainability, decarbonization, and resilience objectives into corporate policies, procurement decisions, and building operations.

OODA Unveils Design for New Varzim SC Stadium with Public Spaces in Póvoa de Varzim, Portugal

Portuguese practice OODA has unveiled the design for a new stadium for Varzim Sport Club, planned for construction in Póvoa de Varzim, Portugal. Covering 37,000 square meters, the project features two distinct building volumes connected by a continuous curved roof inspired by the movement of Atlantic waves, referencing the coastal city's maritime identity and fishing heritage. The design establishes a transition between the scale of the sporting facilities and the surrounding urban environment, with the ground-level areas incorporating public spaces that connect the different programme components. Distributed across four levels, the stadium accommodates two tiers of spectator stands, hospitality areas, private boxes, media facilities, commercial spaces, and dedicated facilities for players and operations. The broader masterplan also includes a public square, commercial streets, restaurants, retail spaces, and an outdoor auditorium, introducing activities beyond match days and connecting the sporting programme with everyday urban life.

This article is part of our new This Week in Architecture series, bringing together featured articles this week and emerging stories shaping the conversation right now. Explore more architecture news, projects, and insights on ArchDaily.