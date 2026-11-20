The Sacred Space Healing Retreat Centre by Alessandro Longo. Image © Alessandro Longo

Few programs carry as many meanings as healthcare. Depending on the context, health can refer to the treatment of disease, the prevention of illness, physical rehabilitation, or a broader condition of physical, mental, and social well-being. The following projects, shared by ArchDaily readers, offer a specific response to each of these understandings, from hospitals organized around diagnostic and surgical efficiency to centers where sensory regulation, contact with nature or community life sit at the core of care. Together, this group of unbuilt or unfinished projects also offers insight into concepts of health that extend beyond injury or illness toward a more holistic understanding of well-being.

+ 104

The question of what a building can contribute to healing has no single answer, and it shifts with culture, resources and the needs of the people who use it. Here, we look at project ideas in the United Kingdom, China, Cyprus, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Canada. They include a 10-bedroom wellness retreat in Kent; a community health service center in Tengjiao; a day center in Nicosia designed as a sensory-regulation system for adults on the severe end of the autism spectrum; and a daycare and rehabilitation facility in Antakya. Three hospital proposals in Khobar, Mississauga and London address teaching missions, digital connectivity and the phased replacement of existing facilities, showing how the idea of care is approached across very different scales.