Nitra Arena, 2026. Render. Image Courtesy of CHYBIK + KRISTOF

Brno-based architecture practice CHYBÍK + KRIŠTOF has been selected to design a new arena in Nitra, Slovakia. The practice was announced as one of five finalists in June 2026, alongside BAKYTA architekti and Boele architects in cooperation with DRHA project; PEER COLLECTIVE and NP2F; PLURAL sro and MUOTO in collaboration with Atelier Divo; and N/A. The new multifunctional arena in Nitra will be located beneath Nitra Castle, a national cultural monument, on an existing sports ground between a renovated municipal park at Sihoť and the Nitra River. CHYBÍK + KRIŠTOF's selected proposal turns the site into an open park, with updated infrastructure to host top-flight ice hockey, other indoor sports, and international cultural events. The studio worked with design and research consultancy Marko & Placemakers on the proposal to ensure year-round use of the public spaces.

+ 20

Commissioned by the City of Nitra, the project aims to go beyond sports facilities and create a multifunctional space that also serves cultural and social activities. The competition concept aimed to host events of regional and national significance, smooth traffic flow, integrate the site into its urban surroundings, and improve accessibility in the area. The new arena will improve the existing sports and recreational facilities, respecting the setting of the Nitra Castle national monument and preserving top-league hockey activity in Nitra throughout the entire construction period, which is divided into five phases to minimize disruption to existing sports facilities.

CHYBÍK + KRIŠTOF's design was highlighted for opening up the site to the surrounding city, extending the neighboring park to the river and completing a ring of public green space around the historic center. The mayor highlighted the potential of consolidating the connection between the arena, the river, the city park and the area on the opposite bank, within an area targeted by Nitra's development plans. At the center of the plan, a public square facing the castle is planned for fan gatherings, outdoor sports events, seasonal markets, exhibitions and fairs, concerts and winter skating.

Related Article 14 Global Stadium Projects and Surrounding Urban Masterplans Currently in Progress

The program is divided into three lightweight pavilions: the arena, a training hall and a mixed-use building with amenities. The arena, with a capacity of 5,558, is housed in the largest pavilion, which has a glazed ground floor intended to maintain the connection between indoor activities and public life, and is designed as a multifunctional venue. The training hall pavilion also has an ice rink, and the third pavilion incorporates a restaurant, a hotel and a gym. The scale and form of the pavilion volumes are designed to preserve views of the castle and respect the view and shading requirements of each building's program. The pavilions will be connected by underground technical and service facilities so they can operate as one.

Recent news in sports architecture includes the unveiling of the latest images for Foster + Partners' Generali Stadium, a venue planned to become the shared home of AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano (Inter) in Milan, Italy. The project is part of a debated redevelopment of the area around the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, commonly known as San Siro, which was sold to the clubs in 2025. Earlier this year, BDP, Cox Architecture and Collage Design unveiled a masterplan for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad, India, while OODA announced its first project in Saudi Arabia, the House of Nassr integrated sports complex in Riyadh.