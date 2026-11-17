© Victor Lucena

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Category: Landscape Architecture, Park

Project Team: Bruno Santana, Claudia Jaergeman, Daniel Carvalho, Fernanda Morais, Henrique Grillo, Laila Klajmic, Levy Vitorino, Marina Zanotti, Nicollas Rangel, Pedro Norberto, Tisha Sharma, Yan Azevedo

Technical Team: Isabella Maria Davenis Armentano, Lucas Lavecchia de Gouvea, Leonardo Rodrigues Pitas Piqui

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Vallenge Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Marcello Sanguinetti Estruturas

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Franco + Berriel Light Design

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Cidade Tiradentes, in the eastern zone of São Paulo, the Nascentes Hub of the Cabeceiras do Aricanduva Municipal Natural Park spans an area of approximately 96,000 m², featuring remnants of the Atlantic Forest and the headwaters of the Aricanduva River basin. Developed by Natureza Urbana in partnership with the Department of Implementation, Projects, and Works of the Municipal Secretariat for the Green and the Environment, the project brings the local community closer to this natural heritage while establishing a transition between the neighborhood and the preservation area.