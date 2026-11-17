-
Architects: Natureza Urbana
- Area: 5414 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Victor Lucena
-
Lead Architects: Manoela Machado, Pedro Lira e Camila Reis
- Category: Landscape Architecture, Park
- Project Team: Bruno Santana, Claudia Jaergeman, Daniel Carvalho, Fernanda Morais, Henrique Grillo, Laila Klajmic, Levy Vitorino, Marina Zanotti, Nicollas Rangel, Pedro Norberto, Tisha Sharma, Yan Azevedo
- Technical Team: Isabella Maria Davenis Armentano, Lucas Lavecchia de Gouvea, Leonardo Rodrigues Pitas Piqui
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Vallenge Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Marcello Sanguinetti Estruturas
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Franco + Berriel Light Design
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Cidade Tiradentes, in the eastern zone of São Paulo, the Nascentes Hub of the Cabeceiras do Aricanduva Municipal Natural Park spans an area of approximately 96,000 m², featuring remnants of the Atlantic Forest and the headwaters of the Aricanduva River basin. Developed by Natureza Urbana in partnership with the Department of Implementation, Projects, and Works of the Municipal Secretariat for the Green and the Environment, the project brings the local community closer to this natural heritage while establishing a transition between the neighborhood and the preservation area.